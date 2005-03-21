Swager Receives Marvel Polymer Chemistry Award

Timothy M. Swager, a professor of chemistry and associate director of the Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received the 2005 Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award. Swager presented the award address at a symposium organized in his honor at the spring meeting of the Polymer Chemistry Division at the ACS national meeting in San Diego.
Swager is being recognized for a number of polymer chemistry achievements, including work on ring-opening metathesis polymerization and conducting and semiconducting polymers. His development of conjugated polymer sensory transduction schemes that translate molecular recognition events into readily measured signals has also led to developments in the detection of mines and improvised explosive devices.
