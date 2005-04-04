Amis, Lohse Are New PMSE Fellows

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) has named Eric J. Amis and David J. Lohse as PMSE Fellows. They were inducted as the sixth class of PMSE Fellows at the recent ACS national meeting in San Diego.
Amis has been chief of the Polymers Division of the National Institute of Standards & Technology since May 1999. Before joining NIST in 1995 to lead the polymer blends and processing program, Amis spent 11 years on the physical chemistry faculty at the University of Southern California. Earlier, he completed postdoctoral training at the University of Wisconsin and as a National Research Council Associate at NIST's predecessor, the National Bureau of Standards.
Amis' research is primarily in the areas of solution rheology combined with light-, neutron-, and X-ray scattering methods to investigate the physics of complex systems such as biomembranes, polyelectrolytes, associating polymers, gels, polymer crystals, and dendritic polymers. More recently, he has initiated a program to apply combinatorial and high-throughput methods to materials physics and biomaterials, which led to the establishment of both the NIST Combinatorial Methods Center and a major NIST initiative in metrology for tissue engineering.
Since 1980, Lohse has worked for ExxonMobil, first in the long-range polymer research group of Exxon Chemical Co. and since 1987 in what are now the corporate strategic research labs of ExxonMobil Research & Engineering in Annandale, N.J. His current research focuses on the thermodynamics of mixing polymer blends, neutron scattering from polymers, the use of block and graft copolymers to enhance blend compatibility, the control of rheology by molecular architecture, and the development of improved polymer products. His research has resulted in more than 80 publications and 15 patents. He has also served PMSE in several capacities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter