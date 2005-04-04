Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8314cov1Annan8.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 4, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 14

A look at three pharmaceutical outsourcing relationships shows that change is a constant in the biotech industry

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 14
Business

Pharma Outsourcing

Shedding Light on Photosynthesis

2-D method directly measures electronic coupling in a photosynthetic complex

Defining Life's Limits

ACS MEETING NEWS: Biogeochemists hope to unearth how certain microbes live in seemingly inhospitable places

  • Biological Chemistry

    Extreme Microbes Are Explored for Industrially Useful Enzymes

  • Business

    Indian Firm Plays to Its Strengths

    Nicholas Piramal strives to make custom manufacturing its core, not an add-on to generics

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Preparing for Avian Flu

    Much controversy surrounds U.S. plans for defeating a possible influenza pandemic

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Meeting Briefs

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemicals reign in Thailand, Bill Nye returns to TV, Grossology on the move, Theaters reject volcano movie

 

