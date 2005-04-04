Applications for Organic Fellowships

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry plans to award fellowships for the 2005-06 academic year to Ph.D. students in their third or fourth year of study. The salary for fellows will be $23,250. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Instructions for the application can be found at http://www.organicdivision.org/fellowships.html; the deadline is June 4. Scott Rychnovsky, director of fellowship programs (srychnov@uci.edu), and Steven C. Zimmerman, chair of the Fellowship Evaluation Committee (sczimmer@uiuc.edu), welcome applications.
