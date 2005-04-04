Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Arsenic Rooted from Water

Powdered water hyacinth roots rapidly remove arsenic from water

by MICHAEL FREEMANTLE
April 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

ARSENIC SPONGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: USDA PHOTO BY TED CENTER
The abundant water hyacinth could provide an inexpensive water purification material.
Credit: USDA PHOTO BY TED CENTER
The abundant water hyacinth could provide an inexpensive water purification material.

One of the most problematic weeds in the world could prove useful for cleaning up water supplies contaminated with arsenic.

Principal lecturer Parvez I. Haris and coworkers at De Montfort University, Leicester, England, have shown that dried roots of the water hyacinth, Eichhornia crassipes, rapidly reduce arsenic concentrations in water to levels less than the maximum value for drinking water recommended by the World Health Organization (J. Environ. Monit., published online March 7, http://xlink.rsc.org/?DOI=B500932D).

Naturally occurring arsenic contaminates drinking water in many parts of the world, especially in Bangladesh, where more than 60% of the groundwater contains arsenic concentrations in excess of the WHO guideline value. The water hyacinth grows prolifically in ponds, lakes, and rivers in tropical and subtropical regions and is notorious for clogging up waterways and causing other problems.

The De Montfort team took water hyacinth plants from a pond in Dhaka, Bangladesh; dried them in air; and prepared a fine powder from the dried roots. Using atomic absorption spectroscopy, they showed that more than 93% of arsenite [As(III)] and 95% of arsenate [As(V)] was removed from a solution containing 200 g of arsenic per L within 60 minutes of exposure to the powder. The concentration of arsenic remaining in solution was less than the WHO guideline value of 10 g per L.

"I'm delighted with the discovery that a plant, regarded as a nuisance, has been turned into a lifesaving material that can help some of the poorest people in the world, not only in Bangladesh, but also in India, Mongolia, Mexico, Chile, and Thailand," Haris says. "It is obvious that an affordable and effective solution to the problem of arsenic in drinking water has to be found using materials that are locally abundant."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoride hot spots identified in groundwater aquifers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer particles protect micronutrients to fortify food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tropical tree seeds provide sustainable water filtration

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE