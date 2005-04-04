Belleau Award to Vic Snieckus

Victor Snieckus, Alfred Bader Chair in Organic Chemistry at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, will receive the Bernard Belleau Award for distinguished research contributions to the field of organic and medicinal chemistry by a scientist residing in Canada. He is cited for research to invent and develop new methods for the synthesis of aromatic and heteroaromatic classes of organic molecules that constitute more than 80% of current commercial medicinal agents. In summarizing Snieckus' wide influence in both academic and industrial organic synthesis, a director of research at a company noted, "In our business, when someone says, 'Let's do it by Snieckus chemistry,' everyone knows exactly what that means." Snieckus will receive the award and present a lecture at the National Canadian Society for Chemistry Conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, May 28-June 1.
