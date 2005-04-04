Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Escape Tactics

Sea hare sows confusion among enemies with chemical smoke screen

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CHEMICAL ECOLOGY

GO AWAY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY PAUL M. JOHNSON
A sea hare (black, center) uses defensive chemical secretions to resist a lobster attacking from above.
Credit: PHOTO BY PAUL M. JOHNSON
A sea hare (black, center) uses defensive chemical secretions to resist a lobster attacking from above.

To some marine creatures, a sea hare looks like a perfectly reasonable--and possibly defenseless--meal. But the sea hare, it turns out, can deploy a sophisticated chemical arsenal that befuddles predators' senses, giving it a chance to escape, according to a new study by Charles D. Derby, a neurobiologist at Georgia State University, and colleagues there and at the University of Washington, Seattle (Curr. Biol. 2005, 15, 549). The findings represent the first neurophysiological evidence for sensory disruption as a "mechanism of antipredatory chemical defense," the authors say.

By contrast with more direct methods for repelling predators, such as toxic or noxious chemicals used by animals like blister beetles and skunks, the sea hare's reaction represents "a new type of indirect defense," note Heather L. Eisthen and Rufus Isaacs of Michigan State University in a commentary in the journal.

When threatened by a predator such as a spiny lobster, the sea hare releases a cloud of ink and an opaque white secretion known as opaline. Derby and his colleagues determined that the viscous mixture "contains millimolar quantities of amino acids that stimulate chemoreceptor neurons in the lobster's nervous system." Major amino acids present include taurine, cysteine, and lysine; other components in the mixture include ammonium ion and urea.

A lobster exposed to these chemicals responds with behavior associated with foraging and feeding. According to Eisthen and Isaacs, the cloud of chemicals released by the sea hare "smells like food," and it distracts the lobster, which tries to eat the phantom prey.

Furthermore, the ink and opaline elicit grooming of the lobster's antenna and mouth parts, "suggesting that the viscous secretions may interfere with the sensory hairs on the lobster's appendages," Eisthen and Isaacs note. In addition, an as-yet-unidentified component of the opaline serves as a feeding inhibitor. The lobster, in other words, is receiving contradictory and absorbing messages--and the sea hare gets to live another day.

View videos of spiny lobsters attacking sea hares

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate change could alter undersea chemical communication
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Fruit Fly Pheromone Marks Promising Nursery Locations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone Snails Jolt Fish Into Insulin Shock

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE