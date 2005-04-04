Chemicals Reign in Thailand, Bill Nye Returns to Tv, Grossology on the Move, Theaters Reject Volcano Movie

Chemicals reign in Thailand

The Bureau of Royal Rainmaking & Agricultural Aviation says that the main chemicals used to make artificial rain are sea salt, calcium chloride, calcium oxide, urea, and dry ice. The problem apparently is that storing these compounds in the humid Thai climate causes them to absorb excess moisture.

Because of "degraded chemicals," the Agriculture & Cooperatives Ministry is planning to let foreign companies directly bid for chemical sales and rainmaking operations. By dealing directly with chemical companies, the nation expects to save money and get better quality materials.

The royal rainmaking bureau says, however, that while there may have been a problem in the past, there is no problem with the quality of the current supply of rain chemicals.

Making it rain is important in Thailand, which is having a drought in the northeastern part of the country. In addition to the governmental fight over who should buy the chemicals and where they should be bought, the article reports successful "artificial" rain falling in 10 provinces and that more rainmaking bases are going to open in the future.

Bill Nye returns to TV

The Ebullient Bill Nye is returning with a new public television program on science this month. Called "The Eyes of Nye," the program promises to explore today's scientific issues.

Although there was little information available last week on program details, Nye has said he hopes to cover topics important to society, like genetically modified foods and nuclear power, and subjects that are more fun, like the science of sports. More information should be posted on his new website, http://www.eyesofnye.org.

Nye, who has a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University, worked for several years as an engineer at Boeing before turning to show business. His most successful venture, "Bill Nye the Science Guy," originated as a local radio show in 1986 in Seattle.

Grossology on the move

For those who don't want their science neat and clean, there's always grossology. Started a number of years ago by former science teacher Sylvia Branzei, it is based on the idea that kids like gross stuff and that science presented in a more graphic way holds their attention better. Branzei has written five grossology books for children.

The latest museum show by Branzei is "Animal Grossology: The Science of Creatures Gross and Disgusting," currently at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry in Portland. It includes exhibits with oversized feline hairballs, belching cows, vomiting flies, slimy hagfish, and other creatures doing gross things, along with explanations of why they do what they do. The show is touring until 2007.

The exhibit follows on the heels of a successful show on human science billed as "Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body," subtly subtitled "Know Thy Poop."

Theaters reject volcano movie

A movie on deep-sea volcanoes is being rejected by some science centers with IMAX theaters apparently because of the film's references to evolution.

Although theater owners are saying they turned down the movie because it was of low quality and not interesting, at least some admitted that many of their viewers are fundamentalist Christians who might be offended by the movie's take on the origins of life on Earth.

Whatever the reason, the film's distributor says it is only having problems in the southern U.S. Critics of the theaters' decision are concerned that screening out films that support evolution could discourage the production of others in the future.