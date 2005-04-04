Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Novozymes Sues Genencor over Enzyme for Ethanol

by WILLIAM STORCK
April 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

PATENT BATTLE

When fuel ethanol is discussed, people talk about the potential size of its fast-growing market. But few think about the potential market for chemicals that are used in making the fuel.

That changed when, last month, the Danish enzymes producer Novozymes sued Genencor International and Genencor's distributor, Enzyme Development Corp., for patent infringement. Novozymes and Genencor are the world's two largest enzyme makers. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, claims that Genencor's Spezyme Ethyl ∝-amylase infringes on U.S. Patent No. 6,867,031, titled "Amylase Variants," issued to Novozymes on March 15.

The enzyme, according to Novozymes, is used for the liquefaction of starch-containing mashes in the production of ethanol. To effectively process the starch contained in dry-milled grains, ∝-amylases are needed to reduce dextrin chain length and mash viscosity prior to saccharification and fermentation with yeast into ethanol.

Novozymes has asked the court for a judgment that Genencor and Enzyme Development have infringed its patent. It has also asked for preliminary and permanent injunctions prohibiting the two companies from making, using, or offering the product for sale in the U.S., or importing it into the U.S. In addition, Novozymes is asking for treble damages, costs, and attorneys' fees.

In response, Genencor's general counsel, Margaret Horn, says, "We intend to vigorously defend ourselves from this suit and fully expect that Genencor will prevail before the court and demonstrate that Novozymes' allegations are baseless."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chinese court rules in Novozymes’ favor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ajinomoto sues over tryptophan patents
M&G Challenges Invista On Claims

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE