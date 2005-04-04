Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Pharma Outsourcing

A look at three pharmaceutical outsourcing relationships shows that change is a constant in the biotech industry

by Michael McCoy
April 4, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 14
CRITICAL LINK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RHODIA PHOTO
Assistance from contract manufacturing operations, such as this one operated by Rhodia in Annan, Scotland, is crucial to small biotechnology firms.
The biotechnology industry is a place of constant flux. Companies are formed, disbanded, and acquired. People move from firm to firm, job to job, gaining experience and contacts along the way.

COVER STORY

PHARMA OUTSOURCING

It can be a difficult industry to serve, especially if the service being provided is one as critical as contract development or chemical manufacturing. Managers and corporate directions may change, but the biotech industry's demand for high-quality chemistry services remains the same.

In the pages to follow, C&EN presents three case studies of the relationship between a biopharmaceutical company and a pharmaceutical chemistry provider. Belying the biotech industry's discovery-oriented image, none of the three biotech firms pro-

filed developed its own drug. Rather, the compounds were licensed or acquired from other firms or institutions.

Uncertainty is created when a drug in development changes hands, but as these stories show, the successful service provider must be able to weather change and even use change to its advantage.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

