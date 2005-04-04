A Strategic Focus on Chemical Technicians

The profession of chemical technician has come a very long way since the ACS Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA) was formed in 1964. The technicians of yesteryear were considered by many chemists and engineers to be simply pairs of hands, and ACS had no provision for them to become members. Since then, the rapid growth of technology has changed occupational structures in the chemical industry, placing greater importance on technicians' skills and activities. Today's chemical technicians are now team members who play integral roles in the research and commercialization process. ACS bylaws also allow those with "an associate degree or equivalent in a chemical science or chemical technology and five years of employment in a chemical science" to become full members of the society.

The CTA strategic plan maps out how to further advance the careers of chemical technicians and encourage their involvement in ACS. The presidential event "A Celebration of the Professional & Scientific Value of Chemical Technicians in the Society--We've Come a Long Way," which was held in conjunction with the Division of Chemical Technicians (TECH) at the fall 2004 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia, addressed the first two goals of the CTA strategic plan. Held in honor of the 40th, 10th, and 15th anniversaries of CTA, TECH, and the division's National Chemical Technician Award, respectively, the event helped to increase awareness of the important contributions that chemistry-based technicians make to the national economy and to society as a whole.

Another committee goal is to make ACS relevant to technicians. To highlight the skills that technicians need to be successful and make them aware of ACS, CTA has established the ACS Chemical Technology Student Recognition Award Program. Chemistry-based technology programs have been invited to select students who demonstrate a high level of integrity and reliability; a high level of laboratory performance, as evidenced by literature searches, experimental design, and setup; effective oral and written communication skills; and other professional attitudes and abilities. Selected students receive certificates and personalized invitations to join ACS and TECH. Introducing the society to the newest members of the chemical enterprise and honoring their accomplishments are the first steps to making ACS relevant to technicians.

The next step is to support their career development. The importance of doing so, and how easily it can be done, was highlighted at the spring 2005 ACS national meeting in San Diego. As part of President William F. Carroll's initiative, CTA and TECH held "Enterprise 2015: Preparing for Careers in Chemical Technology," a presidential event cosponsored by the Division of Professional Relations. The presenters represented industry and academe: Leslie May, Dow Chemical; Thomas H. Lane, Dow Corning; John K. Borchardt, Southhaven Communication; John Payne, BP; and Joan M. Sabourin, Delta College. The panelists were current and former technicians: Daphne Eggers, Eastman Chemical; John McIlhenny, ShowGlobal Solutions; Susan V. Perz, Dow Corning; and Allen E. Pinchard, SC Johnson. The chemical industry that they described is vibrant and relies more than ever on the professional contributions of chemical technicians--contributions that require many of the same skills and attitudes that colleagues at other levels need to be successful.

The responsibilities and expectations for chemistry-based technicians have changed significantly over the past 10 years, and they will continue to do so. Navigating the changes requires critical thinking and effective communication skills as well as technical skills and knowledge of chemistry. Successful technicians are team players who provide perspectives and have experiences that complement those of others.

Professional preparation and development for technicians have much in common with those for chemists. Specific job training will not prepare technicians for an entire career. Mastery of fundamental chemistry concepts and skills, along with lifelong learning, is essential.

At the national level, ACS has two programs focused on technician education. ChemTechLinks provides resources for faculty in chemistry-based technology programs and their industry partners, including a career package for outreach and a database of skill standards. As part of their review process, the ACS Chemical Technology Program Approval Service encourages use of these standards to demonstrate that curricula meet the needs of industry.

Technicians who are ACS members are encouraged to use the resources offered by the ACS Department of Career Services. The Career Consultant Program has a position focused on technicians.

Now is a good time to reach out to technicians, given the anticipated turnover and expansion of the workforce. In 2002, there were 69,000 chemical technicians (as defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor), and this segment of the labor force is expected to grow by 4.7% between 2002 and 2012. At the same time, the numerous baby boomers will be retiring. Similar trends will impact chemical plant and systems operators, a labor force of more than 56,000.

Chemical technicians will only become members if ACS is relevant to them. Please look for ways to align activities with the CTA Strategic Plan. Recognize the professional contributions of technicians by establishing an award or publicizing those given by CTA. Invite technicians to become involved, perhaps as part of a technician affiliate group or a local section, division, or regional meeting committee. When developing or hosting career programs, include technicians. Their needs are similar to those of other professionals, and their participation will benefit not only them, but the team with which they work, their employer, and the chemical enterprise.