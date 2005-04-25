Cytec's Coatings Plan

Van Assche, who headed the UCB coatings business and transferred to Cytec on March 1 after regulators cleared the deal, says some jobs will be lost, although he will not disclose how many. "Some overlaps can’t persist," he says. "Consolidation is a fact of life."



But Van Assche says he isn’t going anywhere and plans to remain at the head of the surface specialties business from his office in Belgium. As a civil engineer with a degree in business administration from the Sloan School at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he says: "I’m still young. I’m committed to this business. I’m interested in the portfolio. These are exciting times. Why shouldn’t I remain for the long term?"



After all, Van Assche was behind the coatings business that UCB built beginning in 1997 when he took over management of what was then the chemical sector at the firm. Since then, he has had more than a little experience with observing and managing consolidation.



In 1999, he watched Solutia purchase the Vianova Resins coatings material business from Hoechst for $640 million. Then in early 2003, UCB bought Solutia’s coatings business—much of which was Vianova—for $500 million, and Van Assche played a role integrating the business into his company.



A larger coatings raw material organization is better equipped to provide technical service to coatings formulators, Van Assche explains. The combined UCB and Cytec organizations will also be better positioned to help customers meet regulations for reducing the use of the solvents.

