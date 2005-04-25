Advertisement

8317covatanker_tifcxd.jpg
8317covatanker_tifcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 25, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 17

Chemical, gas, and oil companies predict that a fleet of liquefied natural gas tankers will soon be plying America's oceans, steaming into U.S. ports

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 17
All Issues

Environment

LNG Weighs Anchor

Chemical, gas, and oil companies predict that a fleet of liquefied natural gas tankers will soon be plying America's oceans, steaming into U.S. ports

Database Debate

NIH's PubChem chemical structure database draws ACS's concern

Is Safe Exchange of Data Possible?

Modelers in need of proprietary compounds seek ways to share information, but not structure

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Chemistry's Crime Fighters

    ACS MEETING NEWS: Forensic scientists tell how they help solve crimes using a variety of analytical techniques

  • Business

    A New Era for Huntsman

    Now public, the company vows to put deal making behind it and focus on paying its bills

  • Policy

    Space Station's Political Woes

    Iran Nonproliferation Act will limit NASA's ability to man station unless changes are made

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Fluorous Proteomics

ACS MEETING NEWS: Enrichment and analysis technique is based on fluorinated tags and mass spectrometry

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Have a grilled cheese, Bush the slime-mold beetle, Cat allergy remedy, Confounding chemistry

 

Job listings

