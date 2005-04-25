Meetings with Green Chemistry Focus

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute lists on its website (chemistry.org/greenchemistryinstitute) meetings of interest to the green chemistry community in particular and to the wider chemistry audience in general. The following meetings are among those that have been listed for 2005:
MAY 24–26. Zhuhai, China. 7th International Symposium on Green Chemistry in China. This conference aims to showcase the latest developments in the field of green chemistry, promoting and stimulating new developments for the research on green chemistry sciences. Conference website: greenchem2005.gic.ac.cn.
JUNE 1–5. Tallinn, Estonia. Knowledge-Based Materials & Technologies for Sustainable Chemistry. The conference will cover new solvents and reaction media, catalysis and biocatalysis, development of new analytical techniques based on miniaturization, and nanotechnology for pollution prevention. Conference website: www.sustainchem.ttu.ee.
JUNE 20–24. Washington, D.C. 2nd International Conference on Green & Sustainable Chemistry and 9th Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference. Conference website: chemistry.org/meetings/greenchem2005.html.
