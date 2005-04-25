Abstracts for Southeast/Southwest Regional Meeting

The joint 57th Southeast and 61st Southwest Regional Meeting (SERM/SWRM 2005), hosted by the ACS Memphis Section, will take place Nov. 1–4 at the historic Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis. The meeting program will include many special events, symposia, and workshops. Contributed sessions will encompass biochemistry and medicinal chemistry; chemical education; and analytical, inorganic, organic, polymer, and physical chemistry.
Symposium topics include "Advances in Chiroptical Methods," "Chemistry and the Law," "Nanomaterials & Composites: Synthesis, Properties & Applications," "Developments in NMR Spectroscopy," "Biomedical Applications of Polymers," "Spectroscopy of Matrix-Isolated Species," "Frontiers in Nucleic Acid Chemistry," "Biosensors," and "Computational Chemistry." There will be workshops on ACS insurance, chemical hygiene and safety, and how to start a co-op program. The ACS Department of Career Services will present workshops and hold a Regional Employment Clearing House on-site.
Also featured are the Southern Chemist Award Address and the Southeast and Southwest Regional Industrial Innovation Awards symposium. The industrial award recognizes the development of Impasse Termite Product, designed to improve pest management practices and to provide a new line of products for the protection of building materials. The ACS Regional Industrial Innovations Award is given to persons in industry who have developed a product that benefits their community. Other special events will include a "Meeting in Miniature" with undergraduate student presentations, posters, and social events. Students are requested to submit their papers to the online abstract system.
An exposition will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2 and 3. For information on exhibiting, contact the exhibits chair, Bill McLaughlin, at bill.mclaughlin@spcorp.com.
The online abstract program and advance meeting registration open April 25. Submit abstracts online via the SERM/SWRM 2005 website, www.chem.memphis.edu/acs/seswrm.html, and visit the website periodically for program updates. Register online or download a form from the meeting website or from the ACS regional meetings site at chemistry.org/meetings/regional. For more information, contact the general chair, Richard Petersen, at rlpetrsn@memphis.edu. All participants attending social functions should purchase tickets to these events when they register.
SERM/SWRM 2005 has reserved a block of rooms at the Peabody Hotel at a special rate for attendees. Register by telephone at (800) PEABODY [(800) 732-2639] or online at www.chem.memphis.edu/acs/rm_hous.html. Mention SERM/SWRM and ask for the meeting discount. The registration deadline is Oct. 17.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter