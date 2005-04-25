Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Solutia to Keep Pharma Services

Bankrupt company claims commitment to a small business in a tough sector

by Rick Mullin
April 25, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

FINE CHEMICALS

A KEEPER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SOLUTIA PHOTO
Solutia will hold onto this CarboGen plant in Neuland, Switzerland.
Credit: SOLUTIA PHOTO
Solutia will hold onto this CarboGen plant in Neuland, Switzerland.

Solutia says it is determined to hold onto its Pharmaceutical Services business after completing a review of its Solutia Europe subsidiary, which includes the Swiss-based fine chemicals operation.

The bankrupt company said last year that it is exploring a possible sale of part of the pharma services unit, which it assembled in 2000 through the acquisition of CarboGen Laboratories and AMCIS (C&EN, July 19, 2004, page 5).

"CarboGen and AMCIS are a small but profitable part of Solutia's portfolio," said Solutia CEO Jeffry N. Quinn. "We have concluded that we can maximize value for the stakeholders by continuing to own and operate this business."

Last year, the company completed construction of a manufacturing facility for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bubendorf, Switzerland. The Pharmaceutical Services group accounts for less than 2% of Solutia's annual sales, which were $2.7 billion in 2004.

In recent years, several diversified firms have sold or downsized their fine chemicals businesses, and the trend continues.

GenCorp, for example, announced last year that it is looking for a buyer for its Aerojet Fine Chemicals unit. And EaglePicher, a diversified services and technology company with a pharmaceutical chemical operation, says it is currently looking for a buyer for certain unspecified units. The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

Last year, Kemira sold its fine chemicals subsidiary to a London-based venture-capital company for $85 million.

Peter Pollak, a private consultant and former head of Lonza's pharmaceutical fine chemicals operation, says that unfavorable business conditions in fine and custom chemical manufacturing persist. "Every [company] is calling for consolidation," he says, "by its competitor, of course."

Pollak says a bright spot is the announcement of a restructuring program at Pfizer, which may result in increased outsourcing by the drug firm (C&EN, April 11, page 8).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to divest API business
Pharma Services Firm Debuts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant Exits Custom Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE