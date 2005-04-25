UN Approves Nuclear Terrorism Treaty

COUNTERING TERRORISM
After seven years of negotiations, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted the International Treaty for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism, the first counterterrorism treaty to be approved by the UN since Sept. 11, 2001.
The treaty–supported by the U.S. and Russia–opens for signature from Sept. 14, 2005, to Dec. 31, 2006. It enters into force once 22 nations have ratified it.
In a prepared statement, State Department spokesman Richard Boucher said the treaty "will provide a legal basis for international cooperation in the investigation, prosecution, and extradition of those who commit terrorist acts involving radioactive material or a nuclear device." Treaty provisions make it a crime for any individual or group to possess or use radioactive material or a device with the intent to harm or kill another individual or to substantially damage the environment or property, especially a nuclear facility.
The treaty mandates that those nations ratifying the treaty enact national laws that include "appropriate penalties which take into account the grave nature" of such terrorist acts. In the aftermath of a terrorist act, the treaty also states that the radioactive material be handled in accordance with International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.
According to Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN Stuart W. Holliday, the adoption of the treaty sends a "clear signal that the international community will not tolerate those who threaten or commit terrorist acts involving radioactive material or nuclear devices."
