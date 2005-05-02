Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Beyond Kinetics

A surprising receptor emerges from a dynamic combinatorial library

by A. Maureen Rouhi
May 2, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

In work that demonstrates the power of dynamic combinatorial libraries--and the realm beyond kinetic control of synthesis--researchers have isolated a structure resembling two linked doughnuts that is a potent receptor for acetylcholine.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005

Working from a 44-day-old brew of the neurotransmitter and simple pseudopeptides, Jeremy K. M. Sanders and coworkers at the University of Cambridge obtained a 67% yield of an elaborate, diastereomerically pure [2]catenane consisting of two interlocked macrocylic trimers having submicromolar affinity for acetylcholine (Science 2005, 308, 667).

"In a single-step, one-pot process on a preparative scale, we have generated an unpredictable and exquisitely complicated" receptor, Sanders tells C&EN. "Nobody would have thought to design this structure, and yet it has evolved in response to the presence of acetylcholine."

Dynamic combinatorial libraries, Sanders explains, are assembled from simple building blocks that are joined reversibly (C&EN, Sept. 2, 2002, page 31). Because of the reversibility, a library left long enough to equilibrate yields a product distribution that reflects the most thermodynamically favored members. The presence of a template, such as acetylcholine in the present work, forces the system to select and amplify members that are most complementary to--that are receptors of--the template.

That a system of such simple units interacting under mild conditions could evolve into an intricate form that is not readily accessible otherwise is a significant achievement by itself, suggests J. Fraser Stoddart of the University of California, Los Angeles, who is one of the leading practitioners of dynamic chemistry. Yet its implications on the practice of synthesis are profound, he adds.

In synthetic chemistry, "there is a game beyond kinetic control," Stoddart says. The new work from Sanders demonstrates that "what meets the eye immediately is only a glimpse of what's on the palette. You need patience, you need to wait around to let this whole library--the canvas--unfold all its glory." Kinetically controlled events have dominated the practice of synthesis, whereas allowing thermodynamic control to reign could yield more interesting structures under much milder conditions, he suggests.

Notwithstanding the aesthetic appeal of the acetylcholine receptor that emerged from the work, "we don't have a specific use for it," Sanders admits. "It is just much better than any synthetic acetylcholine receptor that has been carefully designed."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst chirality switched with a flash of light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GABA Receptor Structure Solved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme Catalysis Illustrated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE