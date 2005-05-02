Nanotech Investing

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8318cover_PLED_tifcxd.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8318cover_PLED_tifcxd.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 2, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 18

Although a few firms using nanotechnology have gone public, venture capitalists still wait for a payoff from their investments

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Nanotech Investing

Although a few firms using nanotechnology have gone public, venture capitalists still wait for a payoff from their investments

Prussian Blue Still a Hot Topic

Tricentennial of inorganic pigment celebrated with broad discussions on metal-cyanide chemistry

Hexion to Emerge as Chemical Giant

Apollo to launch new specialties company on stock market

  • Biological Chemistry

    Histone Methylation Proves Reversible

    Cells use transient methylation, demethylation to control access to tightly packed genome

  • Business

    Selling Drugs to Other Drug Firms

    India's Jubilant Organosys finds success as a company that only serves other companies

  • Policy

    No Vote for U.S. in Chemicals Treaty

    First meeting under persistent organic pollutant pact takes place without U.S. as a treaty partner

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

A Small Business Goes for the Green

Northaven is developing new applications for N-vinylformamide as an alternative to acrylamide

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemical lullaby, Clocky to the rescue, Don't mess with the Sabbath

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT