Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Ethical Stem Cell Research

Academies provide guidance for work largely unregulated by federal government

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 2, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

BIOETHICS

GUIDANCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY SUSAN MORRISSEY
Moreno (left) and fellow report cochair Richard O. Hynes, biology professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at MIT, discuss the new guidelines.
Credit: PHOTO BY SUSAN MORRISSEY
Moreno (left) and fellow report cochair Richard O. Hynes, biology professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at MIT, discuss the new guidelines.

To help standardize and protect the integrity of human embryonic stem cell (hESC) research, the National Academies has prepared a 131-page report containing a set of nonbinding ethics guidelines for scientists working in this area. Topping the list of recommendations is the call for institutions doing hESC research to set up oversight committees--with members from the public and scientific community--to review and monitor all hESC research proposals.

"Heightened oversight is essential to assure the public that stem cell research is being carried out in an ethical manner," said report cochair Jonathan D. Moreno, biomedical ethics professor at the University of Virginia. "The oversight we call for will in many instances set a higher standard than required by existing laws or regulations."

The guidelines include a tightening of rules governing the donation of embryos, eggs, and sperm. The report recommends that all donors be required to give informed consent, that all research using such donations be reviewed by institutional review boards, and that donors not be paid for their donation.

In addition, the report warns against combining hESC with nonhuman primate embryos. For other, nonprimate animals, such as mice, introduction of hESC should be allowed after careful review, and the resulting hybrids should not be allowed to breed, the report says.

"This report is absolutely critical to ensure an effective and ethical approach to embryonic stem cell research," said Rep. Michael N. Castle (R-Del.). Castle is a cosponsor of a House bill to increase the number of hESC lines available for study with federal funds. "By ensuring that this cutting-edge research adheres to the highest ethical standards, the [National Academies] is rightly providing strong oversight recommendation," he said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH scientific integrity plan is fundamentally flawed, says public employee group
NIH Stem Cell Registry Now Has 75 Lines
NIH Approves Stem Cell Lines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE