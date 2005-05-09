Academy Elects New Members

The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members during its 142nd annual meeting in Was hington, D.C., last week. Of those elected, 19 members and two associates are women--an all-time high number. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 1,976 and its foreign membership to 360.
Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:
Carolyn R Bertozzi
University of California, Berkeley
Axel T. Brünger
Stanford University
Malcolm H. Chisholm
Ohio State University, Columbus
David T. Gibson
University of Iowa
Susan Band Horwitz
;Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Wayne L. Hubbell
School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
Aziz Sancar
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
George C. Schatz
Northwestern University
Edward I. Solomon
Stanford University
Joan S. Valentine
University of California, Los Angeles
Ellen D. Williams
University of Maryland, College Park
