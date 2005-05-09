Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Academy Elects New Members

NAS elects 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from 14 countries

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 9, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY LOUISA WRAY DALTON
Bertozzi
Credit: PHOTO BY LOUISA WRAY DALTON
Bertozzi

The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members during its 142nd annual meeting in Was hington, D.C., last week. Of those elected, 19 members and two associates are women--an all-time high number. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 1,976 and its foreign membership to 360.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Schatz
Credit: PHOTO BY MITCH JACOBY
Schatz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solomon
Credit: Solomon
Valentine
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY RUDY BAUM
Credit: PHOTO BY RUDY BAUM

Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:

Carolyn R Bertozzi
University of California, Berkeley

Axel T. Brünger
Stanford University

Malcolm H. Chisholm
Ohio State University, Columbus

David T. Gibson
University of Iowa

Susan Band Horwitz
;Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University

Wayne L. Hubbell
School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles

Aziz Sancar
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

George C. Schatz
Northwestern University

Edward I. Solomon
Stanford University

Joan S. Valentine
University of California, Los Angeles

Ellen D. Williams
University of Maryland, College Park

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2023
NAS elects new members
NAS Members For 2015 Named

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE