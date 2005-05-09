Advertisement

8319cover1_open_tifcxd.JPG
8319cover1_open_tifcxd.JPG
May 9, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 19

Chemical producers weigh targeted system upgrades in a new, Internet-driven world of choices

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 19
Business

Information Technology

Chemical producers weigh targeted system upgrades in a new, Internet-driven world of choices

Surface Bonding Reconsidered

Study blurs the line between thermal and electronic processes in desorption

Is the Case for a Diels-Alderase Dead?

New theoretical results cast doubt on whether enzyme relies on well-known pericyclic reaction

  • Biological Chemistry

    RISC-y Business

    Structural and other studies yield clues on the workings of RNA-induced silencing complex

  • Materials

    Wacker Holds Own in Chemical World

    Private company spends big on R&D and homegrown production technology

  • Policy

    Tough Times for Science Funding

    Experts paint bleak picture for future growth in federal R&D investment

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS NEWS FOR THE LABORATORY WORLD

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Another popcorn breakthrough, Laugh for your heart, Just joking, Real-life Matrix

 

