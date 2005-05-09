Advertisement

People

Jim Atwood Is 2005 Schoellkopf Medalist

May 9, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 19
Most Popular in People

Jim D. Atwood, professor and chair of the department of chemistry at the University of Buffalo, in New York, is the 2005 recipient of the Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal of the ACS Western New York Section. The award is named in honor of chemical industry entrepreneur Jacob F. Schoellkopf, founder of National Aniline Works.

The jury cited Atwood for his innovative research on ligand effects in organometallic reactions, as well as for studies on metal-metal bond cleavage; metal centered C-O, Si-O, and Si-C bond formation; and electron group transfer reactions in aqueous solution. He's also cited for his leadership as administrator, editor, and mentor to many students; and for his work as an exemplary classroom instructor. The award will be presented on May 17 in East Amherst, N.Y.

More information on the Schoellkopf Medal and on award ceremonies is on the Web at membership.acs.org/W/WNY/bond.html.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

