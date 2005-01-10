Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

World Chemical Outlook

by Business Department
January 10, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF PHOTO
Credit: BASF PHOTO

COVER STORY

WORLD CHEMICAL OUTLOOK

At this time last year, C&EN said 2004 would be a year of expansion for the chemical industry in most parts of the world. It certainly was that and more. If C&EN erred in its forecasts, it was generally on the side of caution.

This year, we feel pretty safe in saying that 2005 will continue the economic expansion that really got under way in 2004. But there probably will be some moderation--at least in rates of growth.

In the U.S., once again demand for chemicals will increase, causing a rise in output and probably additional price escalation. Thus, sales for chemical producers should continue to grow, perhaps not at the rates seen in 2004, but still the growth should be good. The same can be said for earnings.

Canada, like the U.S., will continue to see strong demand and increasing profits with output up substantially, especially for products such as ethylene and polyethylene.

In Latin America, economic activity continues to rebound--to the point that chemical producers are beginning to invest in new plants, with some big projects on the books.

In Asia, chemical producers also are enjoying growth, even in Japan, which has been the financial laggard for the past few years. Double-digit earnings growth has once again become common in Japan, and barring any major problems, good earnings growth should continue.

Last year, we said Europe's chemical industry would continue to lag behind much of the rest of the world, and this year we haven't changed our forecast much. Europe is seeing its exports cut because of the weak dollar. However, executives there expect production growth this year--just not as much as they might hope for.

World Chemical Outlook was compiled by William J. Storck, senior correspondent, and Alexander H. Tullo, associate editor, in New Jersey; Patricia L. Short, senior correspondent, in London; and Jean-Franois Tremblay, Hong Kong bureau head.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry To Slow In U.S. And Europe
ACC Lowers Outlook For Chemical Growth
European Chemicals To Grow In 2010

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE