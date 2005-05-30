Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Auxin's Action Explained

Target of ubiquitous plant hormone and related herbicides identified

by Amanda Yarnell
May 30, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

PLANT BIOCHEMISTRY

Some 70 years after the plant hormone auxin was discovered, scientists have finally identified one of the proteins targeted by this small molecule (Nature 2005, 435, 441 and 446). The long-awaited discovery of auxin's target will help plant biologists determine how plant cells detect and respond to this hormone.

Auxin (indole-3-acetic acid) plays a critical role in plant development, controlling everything from cell growth to cell division to cell specialization. Auxin causes plants to grow their roots down into the soil and their shoots up toward the sun. Strawberry plants depend on the auxin produced by their seeds to grow juicy red fruit.

"To date, no plant unable to synthesize auxin has been found," notes plant biologist Judy Callis of the University of California, Davis, in a commentary accompanying the Nature papers. Yet no one has been able to figure out exactly how cells sense the presence of auxin, because despite many years of effort, no one had found an auxin receptor capable of mediating auxin-induced changes in transcription, Callis tells C&EN.

Two independent teams of plant biologists have now discovered such an auxin receptor. Stefan Kepinski and Ottoline Leyser of the University of York, in England, and Nihal Dharmasiri, Sunethra Dharmasiri, and Mark Estelle of Indiana University each report that auxin binds to the protein TIR1, part of the multiprotein complex that tags proteins for destruction in plants. The binding of auxin to TIR1 attracts a family of proteins (the Aux/ IAAs) that otherwise prevent the activation of certain genes required for plant development. Upon binding TIR1, however, these proteins are tagged for degradation. Their destruction gives the green light to plant development.

It's likely that more auxin receptors await discovery, notes Alan M. Jones, a cell biologist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He suggests that plant cells may rely on the previously identified auxin-binding protein ABP1 to drive auxin-regulated changes to the plasma membrane.

AUXIN EXPLORER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY DAVID BRICKER
Estelle and his team used the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana to track down auxin's protein target.
Credit: PHOTO BY DAVID BRICKER
Estelle and his team used the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana to track down auxin's protein target.

The discovery of a target for auxin may also affect the hunt for better herbicides, Estelle notes. Synthetic auxinlike molecules--particularly 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (commonly known as 2,4-D)--find widespread use as herbicides. These herbicides bind TIR1, too, Estelle notes. "Now that we know what the receptor is, we can work on how auxin is interacting with the receptor. It might be possible to design new auxinlike herbicides that are more effective or specialized for particular weeds."

The impact of the discovery of this novel receptor also may be felt beyond the plant world, Estelle suggests. "This is the first instance where a small molecule directly regulates the protein degradation machinery," he notes. "It's possible that there are other instances where degradation of other proteins--potentially those that have an important role in cancer or other aspects of animal development--are regulated by small molecules."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Newly Discovered Molecule Cuts Bacterial Proteins Short
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blooming’s Sweet Spot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sequestering A Key Plant Hormone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE