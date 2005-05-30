Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8322cover1aaopen.jpg
8322cover1aaopen.jpg
May 30, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 22

Researchers find that processes run in microreactors open doors to more efficient and novel chemistry useful for fine chemicals and intermediates

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 22
Synthesis

Harnessing Microreactions

Researchers find that processes run in microreactors open doors to more efficient and novel chemistry useful for fine chemicals and intermediates

Auxin's Action Explained

Target of ubiquitous plant hormone and related herbicides identified

Expanding Solar Energy Globally

Scientists gather at Department of Energy workshop to identify basic research priorities

  • Policy

    Simon Campbell

    President of Royal Society of Chemistry is heading campaign for chemistry in the U.K.

  • Business

    Rohm and Haas Maintains Focus

    Providing products customers want and will pay for has become a hallmark of company strategy

  • Policy

    Bioshield II

    Senators offer tax, liability, patent incentives to entice drug, biotech firms to biodefense research

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

You oughta be in pictures, Geeksta rap, Cartoon guide to chemistry

 

