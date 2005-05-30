Harnessing Microreactions
Researchers find that processes run in microreactors open doors to more efficient and novel chemistry useful for fine chemicals and intermediates
May 30, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 22
Researchers find that processes run in microreactors open doors to more efficient and novel chemistry useful for fine chemicals and intermediates
Credit:
Researchers find that processes run in microreactors open doors to more efficient and novel chemistry useful for fine chemicals and intermediates
Scientists gather at Department of Energy workshop to identify basic research priorities
President of Royal Society of Chemistry is heading campaign for chemistry in the U.K.
Providing products customers want and will pay for has become a hallmark of company strategy
Senators offer tax, liability, patent incentives to entice drug, biotech firms to biodefense research