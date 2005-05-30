Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Thriving on Arsenic

Scientists discover a new microbe that uses arsenic for respiration

by Bethany Halford
May 30, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EXTREMOPHILES

DON'T DRINK THE WATER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY SHELLEY E. HOEFT/SCIENCE © 2005
Searles Lake contains an alkaline brine with unusually high levels of arsenic.
Credit: PHOTO BY SHELLEY E. HOEFT/SCIENCE © 2005
Searles Lake contains an alkaline brine with unusually high levels of arsenic.

With its salt-encrusted shores, alkaline pH, and high levels of arsenic, Searles Lake, in the Mojave Desert, isn't exactly the place for a refreshing summer dip. Although Searles' waters are toxic to people, researchers have discovered a new species of microbe that thrives on the deadly broth, thanks to its ability to generate energy from arsenic (Science 2005, 308, 1305).

The U.S. Geological Survey's Ronald S. Oremland and colleagues at USGS and Pittsburgh's Duquesne University discovered the new bacterium, named SLAS-1. The researchers have observed arsenic's full redox cycle in Searles Lake. In the absence of oxygen, SLAS-1 uses As(V) as an electron acceptor in its respiration process, oxidizing organic matter to CO2 and reducing the arsenate to As(III). In areas of the lake where there's dissolved oxygen, another organism fixes CO2 into organic matter, employing As(III) as a source of electrons.

Scientists previously reported other bacteria that use arsenic in a similar manner, but Oremland says he was surprised to find that anything could live in Searles Lake. The water has a pH around 9.8, is saturated with salt, and has a concentration of arsenic about 29,000 times what's acceptable in drinking water. A chemical company extracts borax from the lake's shores.

Despite the harsh conditions, SLAS-1 has adapted well to its environment, Oremland's team found. "It's an extremely interesting organism," he says. In lab experiments, SLAS-1 grows sluggishly if the pH of its surroundings falls below 9.1, and it doesn't grow at all at salinities less than 200 g per L.

According to Oremland, extremophiles like SLAS-1 are of great interest to NASA because they're likely to be similar to microbes that might live in other extreme environments--perhaps on Mars or on Europa, one of Jupiter's moons.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria found in an office sink expand repertoire of microbial metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How extreme bacteria squeeze water from a stone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cold brines under Mars’s surface could hold a lot of oxygen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE