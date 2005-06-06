Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Call for Papers for Midwest Regional Meeting

June 6, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 23
[+]Enlarge
Credit: JOPLIN CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU
Credit: JOPLIN CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The 40th ACS Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2005), hosted by Mo-Kan-Ok, the Tri-State Section, will be held on Oct. 26-28 in Joplin, Mo. The meeting will feature several technical symposia and poster sessions, a workshop for high school science teachers, student affiliate programming, and an employment services program for newly graduated chemists. Abstract submissions are invited from undergraduate and graduate students, as well as from professional industrial and academic chemists in all areas of chemistry.

Symposium topics include "Green Chemistry," "Heterocycles," "Innovations in Polymer Chemistry," "Interaction of Organic and Inorganic Substances with Clay Minerals," and "Smaller Is Better: Miniaturization in Analytical Chemistry."

The technical program will include sessions in biochemistry and medicinal chemistry; analytical inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; and chemistry education. Poster sessions will also be associated with various symposia.

The meeting will include a focus on chemistry education. The symposium "Innovations in Chemistry Education" and a workshop titled "Science Education K-12" will be of interest to high school science teachers. Otis Rosenberger and James Webb will lead this workshop with "Is It Chemistry or Magic?" sponsored by the Mo-Kan-Ok Student Affiliates. This program will teach prospective presenters how to prepare, transport, set up, and effectively execute an outreach presentation that can convey the profession's important messages using simple and inexpensive materials that can be packed in the trunk of a car. The student affiliates are also sponsoring a green chemistry workshop and several other events.

The Midwest High School Teacher of the Year, the Midwest Regional Award in Chemistry, and, for the first time, the Midwest Regional Industrial Innovation Award will be presented at MWRM 2005. In conjunction with the awards, each honoree will give a speech at the meeting.

Special events will include a complimentary breakfast hosted by ACS Governance on Thursday; a complimentary continental breakfast featuring the Industrial Innovation Awardees' presentations on Friday; and the MWRM 2005 Awards Banquet on Friday evening.

Abstracts will be accepted until midnight eastern time on Aug. 31. Submit abstracts online through the MWRM 2005 website at www.mwrm2005.org and visit the website periodically for program updates. Registration for MWRM 2005 is also available online through the ACS website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional.

A block of rooms has been reserved for MWRM 2005 attendees at the Holiday Inn, Joplin, at the rate of $78 per night plus applicable taxes. To make reservations at the meeting rate, call the Holiday Inn at (417) 782-1000 or (800) Holiday and ask for the ACS room block.

For more information, contact the general chair, Mel Mosher, (417) 625-9733, mosher-m@mssu.edu, or the program chair, Michael Garoutte, (417) 625-9579, garoutte-m@mssu.edu.

 

