Biopharmaceuticals
Patent expirations are beckoning generic drug companies, but numerous hurdles remain to a profitable business
June 6, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 23
Patent expirations are beckoning generic drug companies, but numerous hurdles remain to a profitable business
Credit:
Patent expirations are beckoning generic drug companies, but numerous hurdles remain to a profitable business
The makers of varenicline got their inspiration from two natural products
Charge state of surface ion regulates current flow through nearby molecule
Chemical producers seek to define themselves in a blitz of corporate branding
As radioactive waste mounts and Yucca Mountain stalls, pressure grows for an interim storage site