2006 Member Dues Increase

ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $123 to $127 in 2006, consistent with ACS Council action this spring in San Diego (C&EN, March 21, page 9). In addition, in June 2003, the ACS constitution and bylaws were amended to provide increased funding for divisions and local sections. The increased funding will come from budget offsets and a temporary assessment on ACS members. A fee of $5.00 will be levied in 2006. The $5.00 fee will be assessed on full members and prorated for other special membership categories. Emeritus members will not pay anything.
