8324coveraopen.jpg
8324coveraopen.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 13, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 24

Once considered little more than curiosities, these treelike molecules bear fruit with pharmaceutical, biotech, and polymer science applications

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 24
Materials

Dendrimers Branch out

Once considered little more than curiosities, these treelike molecules bear fruit with pharmaceutical, biotech, and polymer science applications

E. Gerald Meyer Honored for Service to ACS

Lab Courses Are Going Mobile

Unique traveling laboratory is used to teach water and wastewater testing throughout Texas

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Inside Instrumentation

    Technology and Business News for the Laboratory World

  • Environment

    Win-Win Philanthropy

    Chemical and pharmaceutical company giving benefits communities and donors

  • Policy

    NIH and ACS Spar over Pubchem

    Agency's new chemical database draws concern from ACS for similarities to CAS Registry

Science Concentrates

image name
Careers

Evolving Anatomy of the U.S. Labor Force

Huge influx of women and big gains in education level overall hint at changes yet to come

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Speedy in Seattle, That's a mighty big nanotube, It's a dirty job, but...

 

Job listings

