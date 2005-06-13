Dendrimers Branch out
Once considered little more than curiosities, these treelike molecules bear fruit with pharmaceutical, biotech, and polymer science applications
June 13, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 24
Once considered little more than curiosities, these treelike molecules bear fruit with pharmaceutical, biotech, and polymer science applications
Credit:
Once considered little more than curiosities, these treelike molecules bear fruit with pharmaceutical, biotech, and polymer science applications
Unique traveling laboratory is used to teach water and wastewater testing throughout Texas
Technology and Business News for the Laboratory World
Chemical and pharmaceutical company giving benefits communities and donors
Agency's new chemical database draws concern from ACS for similarities to CAS Registry
Huge influx of women and big gains in education level overall hint at changes yet to come