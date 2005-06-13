Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Action on Global Climate Change

Science academies call for greenhouse gas cuts; industry testifies to reductions

by BETTE HILEMAN AND JEFF JOHNSON
June 13, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CLIMATE POLICY

May
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF LORD MAY
Credit: COURTESY OF LORD MAY

The U.S. National Academy of Sciences and groups from 10 other nations are contending that the scientific evidence on global climate change is now clear enough for government leaders to commit to prompt action. Their June 7 statement was timed to coincide with U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair's meeting with President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C.

The academies from the U.S., U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Japan, Canada, Brazil, China, and India called on nations to identify cost-effective steps to take now to contribute to long-term reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. A delay, they said, will increase environmental damage and likely incur a greater cost.

In releasing the statement, Robert Lord May of Oxford University, president of Britain's Royal Society, said, "It is clear that world leaders can no longer use uncertainty about aspects of climate change as an excuse for not taking urgent action." He called U.S. policy on climate change "misguided."

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, top officials with DuPont, Cinergy, Baxter International, and United Technologies told the House Science Committee that voluntary measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions have saved them money, cut energy use, and improved efficiency and competitiveness. DuPont cut carbon emissions by 40% in 2000, based on 1990 emissions, said Mack McFarland, DuPont fluoroproducts global environmental manager. Better efficiency has saved the company more than $2 billion since 1991, he says, but warns that a lack of federal leadership is creating a patchwork of state laws and a "hardship" for chemical companies.

The White House claims that the U.S. is taking action. "President Bush has committed his Administration to cut our nation's greenhouse gas intensity [emissions per dollar of gross domestic product] by 18% over the next 10 years," says Council on Environmental Quality spokesperson Michele St. Martin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lower growth in CO2 emissions expected in China and India
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump order could impact U.S. energy prices, technology development
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Offers New Climate Pledge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE