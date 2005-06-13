Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Harvard Chemistry Professor Honored for Long, Diverse Career

by CELIA HENRY
June 13, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

WELCH AWARD

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY ROBERT LISAK
Whitesides
Credit: PHOTO BY ROBERT LISAK
Whitesides

George M. Whitesides, the Mallinckrodt Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University, will receive the 2005 Welch Award in Chemistry in honor of "more than four decades of life-enhancing contributions to diverse areas of chemistry." The $300,000 award has been given annually by the Houston-based Welch Foundation since 1972.

Whitesides has worked in many areas of chemistry, particularly physical organic chemistry, biochemistry, surface science, and materials science. His many contributions to surface science include work in self-assembled monolayers and the development of soft litho graphy. He also pioneered mesoscale self-assembly, in which components on the millimeter or centimeter scale spontaneously organize themselves into larger structures.

"Identifying interesting problems, learning how things work, and applying those insights to benefit people has been extremely fulfilling, and I am honored that the Welch Foundation has recognized me for such work," Whitesides says. "I share the foundation's dedication to basic research in chemistry and look forward to continuing my work in exciting new directions that continually expand chemistry's borders."

Whitesides received an A.B. from Harvard in 1960 and a Ph.D. from California Institute of Technology in 1964. He served on the faculty at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 1963 to 1982, when he joined the faculty at Harvard. Whitesides' many awards include the National Medal of Science, the ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, and the Arthur C. Cope Award.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Young Innovator Award to Dan Huh
George Whitesides Is Cotton Medalist
Othmer Gold Medal To George Whitesides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE