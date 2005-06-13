Academe

Charles Michael Drain has been promoted to full professor of chemistry at Hunter College of the City University of New York. His research focuses on the self-assembly and self-organization of photonic materials of dyes such as porphyrins, and the deposition of these materials onto surfaces. He is also adjunct professor at Rockefeller University, New York City, where he works on the excited-state dynamics of porphyrinic systems. He holds a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Tufts University.

Associations

SOAP & DETERGENT ASSOCIATION

Washington, D.C.

Richard I. Sedlak has been promoted to senior vice president of technical and international affairs. Sedlak is a recognized expert in the environmental fate and toxicology of cleaning product chemicals. He has been a leader in coordinating U.S. and international industry input to United Nations initiatives on chemical management. Sedlak earned a B.S in biology and an M.S. in environmental engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y.

Kathleen Stanton has been promoted to associate director of scientific affairs. Prior to joining SDA in 2002, Stanton worked as a research associate at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Md. She has a B.S. in biology from Manhattan College, in New York, and an M.S. in applied ecology/conservation biology from Maryland's Frostburg State University.

Business

CLARIANT

Muttenz, Switzerland

There are two new hires at the company's North American functional chemicals division.

David Moss has left his position as applications staff chemist at Tomah Products to start as North American R&D manager for detergents at Clariant. He received a B.S. in chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of California, Davis.



Steve O'Connor has been appointed North American R&D manager for personal care. Previously, he was a scientist with Unilever Research & Development. O'Connor holds a B.A. in chemistry from Miami University, in Ohio, and an M.S. and doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

DEGUSSA CORP.

Parsippany, N.J.

Michael Korell has been appointed director of marketing and business development in the building blocks business. He started at Degussa in 1996 as a group leader in charge of process development with two R&D groups in Marl, Germany. In 1999, he became business development manager and transferred to the U.S. Korell earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Ruhr University Bochum, in Germany.

John Rolando has been appointed president and CEO of Röhm America, part of Degussa's specialty polymers division. He has held senior marketing and management positions for Degussa Corp. in the NAFTA region and for Degussa AG in Europe since joining Degussa in 1987. He will continue his work on strategic projects for the specialty polymers division in NAFTA.

OTHER COMPANIES

Donna J. Dean has joined Lewis-Burke Associates, Washington, D.C., as senior science adviser. She brings more than 27 years' experience as a senior federal government executive. In 2001, she was named founding/acting director of NIH's National Institute for Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering. Dean earned a B.A. in chemistry from Berea College, in Kentucky; received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Duke University; and completed a senior management program at Harvard University.

Mark E. Harr has been promoted to technical service manager for metalworking additives at Dover Chemical, Dover, Ohio. He has worked for the firm for six years. Harr earned a B.S. in chemistry and biology from Mount Union College, Alliance, Ohio, and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Akron, in Ohio.

Salvatore D. Lepore has been appointed chief scientist at Custom Synthesis Inc., Delray Beach, Fla. CSI is a spin-off company from Florida Atlantic University, where Lepore is an assistant professor of chemistry. He was previously a postdoctoral fellow at Eli Lilly & Co. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of South Florida, Tampa, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University, specializing in the total synthesis of natural products.

Chris Mallett, as corporate vice president for R&D, brings extensive experience in the food, nutr ition, agribusiness, and biotechnology sectors to Cargill, Minneapolis. Among his previous positions are deputy chief executive of Australia's CSIRO and, most recently, chief technology officer at Fonterra Cooperative Group. Mallett has a doctorate in chemistry from Oxford University.

Paul McMinn has joined Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products as director of laboratory sales. He brings 23 years' experience in sales, sales management, corporate account management, and technology consulting in the lab supply industry. He spent 19 years with Fisher Scientific. McMinn holds a B.A. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and an M.B.A. from Queens University, Charlotte, N.C.

Bernard Pellereau has been appointed president, Europe, for the specialty materials business of Honeywell, Morristown, N.J. Twenty of his more than 25 years in the chemical industry were spent at Dow Chemical. Most recently, he worked at Huntsman Petrochemical. Pellereau earned a diplome d'ingenieur (an M.S. in chemical engineering with enhanced industrial experience) from the National Institute of Industrial Chemistry (now INSA Rouen), in France, and an M.B.A. from the University of Paris Panthéon-Sorbonne.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller .

Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.