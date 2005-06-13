Obituaries

L . Shirl Hatfield Jr., a quality assurance manager retired from Eli Lilly & Co., died on Nov. 2, 2004. He was 83.

Born in Pandora, Ohio, Hatfield served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II and graduated from Ohio State University in 1948.

He joined Eli Lilly after graduation and enjoyed a 36-year career with the firm. At the time of his retirement in 1984, Hatfield was manager of corporate quality assurance.

Hatfield was a mentor with the Executive Service Corps and was active in the Lilly Troop of the Boy Scouts of America. He also served in various capacities at the Irvington United Methodist Church, Indianapolis.

Hatfield is survived by his wife, Gloria; two children; four grandchildren; and three siblings. He joined ACS in 1950.

George Hoffmeister Jr., a chemical engineer retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), died on Jan. 12. He was 84.

Hoffmeister received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Rice University in 1942. He worked at TVA's National Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals, Ala., for 38 years and served as head of the evaluation section in the division of chemical development. He was a recognized expert on fertilizer technology and a guest lecturer at several overseas venues.

In his personal life, Hoffmeister played the violin with the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra for 27 years. He is survived by his wife, Helen, and a brother. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1945.

Joseph P. Martin, a chemist retired from Factory Mutual Research, died on Oct. 15, 2004. He was 87.

Born in Waltham, Mass., Martin was a 1939 graduate of Boston College. He was employed as a research chemist at the Waltham Watch Co., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and National Research Co. He retired from Factory Mutual, Norwood, Mass., in 1983.

Martin was an active member of the Saint Mary parish community, serving on the parish council and teaching Sunday school. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; a son; three daughters; six grandchildren; and a sister. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1943.

Rashad E. Razouk, emeritus professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles, died on Jan. 17 at the age of 93.

Razouk was born in Dumiat, Egypt, and received a B.Sc. in chemistry with honors in 1933, an M.Sc. in 1936, and a Ph.D. in 1939, all from Cairo University.

After graduation, Razouk was an assistant and associate professor of chemistry at Cairo University until 1950. He then moved to Ain Shams University, in Cairo, to serve as head of the chemistry department until 1966. He was also the university's vice dean of the faculty of science from 1954 to 1960 and served as the acting director of the division of surface and colloid chemistry at the National Research Center in Cairo from 1954 to 1968.

In 1966, Razouk joined the faculty at American University, Cairo. During his two-year stay at the school, he took sabbatical leaves at Exeter University in England and at the University of Southern California. In 1968, he decided to move to the U.S. to take a position in the chemistry department at California State. He also served as a consultant for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Aircraft Service Co. He became an emeritus professor in 1978.

During his career, Razouk published 48 papers, mainly in the field of adsorption and surface chemistry. He was a member of the Egyptian Academy of Sciences, the Institut d'Egypte, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. He was also a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists and the California Association of Chemistry Teachers.

In his personal life, Razouk was a member of the Cairo Rotary Club and served as president of the Rotary Club of Heliopolis in 1959 and 1960. He was active in the Melkite church and received the honor of the Cross of Saint Mark (Eastern Orthodox Holy See of Alexandria) in 1967.

Razouk was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily. He is survived by his second wife, Henrietta; two sons; and two grandchildren. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1946.

Hugh W. Salzberg, retired professor of chemistry at the City University of New York (CUNY), died on Jan. 14 at the age of 83.

Salzberg served in World War II before joining the faculty at CUNY. In his spare time, he was a nationally ranked fencer who also sang and studied history. Through ACS, Salzberg published a book titled "From Caveman to Chemist: Circumstances and Achievements" in 1991.

Salzberg is survived by his wife, Emily; a niece; and a nephew. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1943.

Robert A. Stowe, a research chemist retired from Dow Chemical, died on Sept. 9, 2004. He was 80.

Born in Plainwell, Mich., Stowe received a bachelor's degree from Michigan's Kalamazoo College in 1948 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Brown University, Providence, R.I., in 1953.

After graduation, Stowe took a position with Dow Chemical, where he enjoyed a 36-year career. At the time of his retirement, he was an associate scientist in R&D. For ACS, Stowe served as chair of the Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division in 1971 and 1982.

Stowe was an avid tennis player who, with his partner, won the State High School Class A Doubles Tournament in 1941; he played on the Kalamazoo tennis team throughout his undergraduate years.

Stowe was preceded in death by his son, Michael. He is survived by four children, two grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. An emeritus member, he joined ACS in 1948.

Gerald J. Walter, former vice president of business development at Chattem Chemicals, died on Sept. 25, 2004, at the age of 66.

A native of New Rochelle, N.Y., Walter received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Iona College in 1959. He went on to earn a master's degree in physical organic chemistry from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, in 1961 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Villanova University, Philadelphia, in 1970.

Walter was a fellow at the National Aeronautics & Space Administration from 1966 to 1969. From 1984 to 1995, he held positions at Great Lakes Chemical, eventually becoming manager of technical services in the fluorine chemicals division. He joined Chattem in 1995 and served there for three years.

Walter is survived by his wife, Winifred; four sons; a sister; and a brother. He joined ACS in 1959.