Education

Light Agenda for ACS Council in Washington, D.C.

by CORINNE MARASCO
July 18, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 29
The ACS Council will vote for members to serve on elected committees, consider a change in local section territory, discuss a new vision for the society, and consider revisions to the charter bylaws for local sections and for international chemical sciences chapters at its meeting next month in Washington, D.C. The council will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Grand Ballroom of the J.W. Marriott.

Councilors will elect members to serve on the three elected ACS committees: the Committee on Committees, the Council Policy Committee, and the Committee on Nominations & Elections.

A petition revising bylaws on election procedures regarding runoff elections and director-at-large elections, which was introduced at the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego, has been withdrawn.

The council will be asked to approve the annexation of four unassigned counties by the Central New Mexico local section. Councilors will also be asked to allow revisions to charter bylaws for new local sections and for new international chemical sciences chapters.

In addition, continuing a practice established last year, councilors will engage in discussion of a topic of interest to the society. In Washington, councilors will have an opportunity to provide input during a discussion of a new vision for the society and will help define what the future could look like for ACS as a dynamic organization.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

