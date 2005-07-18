Global Top 50
Top three companies retain their positions, but 'other region' producers increase their presence
July 18, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 29
Top three companies retain their positions, but 'other region' producers increase their presence
Credit:
Top three companies retain their positions, but 'other region' producers increase their presence
Hybrid metal-organic microporous solid captures reactive gas selectively
Experts propose that the standard for the kilogram should be based on a property of nature
Spectroscopic tool championed by two chemists makes it easier to determine absolute configuration
Drug share prices were mostly higher, while biopharmaceutical firms saw good increases
Officials look for ways to lower barriers for getting nanotech products from lab to market
Polymer scientists play with new formulations to alter ball performance