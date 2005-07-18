New Products

Chemicals and materials

RESURFACER Nonshrink epoxy finish bonds to concrete, wood, metal, glass, and ceramics. It is resistant to thermal and physical shock, abrasion, acids, and solvents. No special tools are required for application. Garon Products, www.garonproducts.com

MOLDING Urethane molding compound meets the stability and weather-resistance requirements for exterior applications. The elastomer can be painted, stained, sanded, and drilled. A variety of optional fillers can be used to achieve specific properties or to lower costs. Arnco, www.arnconet.com

REAGENTS Coulometric Karl Fischer reagents have an improved signal-to-noise ratio that increases detection limits to 1 ppm. A high imidazole concentration results in faster reaction kinetics and faster analysis. Other features include low background drift and few reduction products. Environmentally friendly halogen-free solutions are available. Mallinckrodt Baker Inc., www.mallinckrodt.com

POLYCARBONATE RESINS Biocompatible polycarbonate resins for health care uses offer high levels of autoclave and impact resistance. This formulation offers significantly improved flow performance as compared with conventional polycarbonates. No additives are used. GE Advanced Materials, www.geadvancedmaterials.com

Instruments and labware

PERSONAL CENTRIFUGE Benchtop unit can process up to six standard 1.5- or 2-mL tubes at speeds of up to 10,000 rpm. Functions include concentrating and desalting samples. An automatic timer is included. Unit is compatible with Millipore filters. Millipore, www.millipore.com

TITROSAMPLER Device provides automated titration on series of up to 140 samples. Its small footprint allows users to save lab space without loss of accuracy. System covers a full range of titrations and measurements, including dynamic-equivalence-point titration, end-point titration, and direct measurement of pH values. Metrohm, www.metrohm.com

FAST PCR System allows fast, easy DNA preparation and cloning, delivering results for a standard 96-well plate in 25 minutes, compared with two hours for conventional systems. Applied Biosystems, www.appliedbiosystems.com

GAS ANALYSIS Accessory for ICP spectrometers extends analysis capability to include difficult volatile organic samples by adding oxygen gas into the plasma. Kit consists of a cooled spray chamber, a low-flow nebulizer, alternative injector tubes, and a mass-flow controller for addition of oxygen. Horiba Jobin Yvon, www.jobinyvon.com

MICROSCOPE Field-emission scanning electron microscope delivers nanoscale high-resolution imaging over the entire voltage range. Features include improved stability, a 130-mm motorized specimen stage, and an optional high-current module. Variant models are available with variable pressure or a dedicated specimen chamber. Carl Zeiss SMT AG, www.smt.zeiss.com

LIQUID STANDARDS GENERATOR Device dynamically blends a flowing stream of calibration standard mixture for highly reactive volatile organics in water. Dilution water flows are controlled by precision metering pumps. Concentrations ranging from sub-ppb to several ppm are possible at flow rates from 10 cc/minute to 200 cc/minute. KIN-TEK Laboratories Inc., www.kin-tek.com

HPLC DETECTORS Diode-array and multiwavelength detectors are designed for ultrafast high-performance liquid chromatography. With a sampling rate of up to 80 Hz, these devices can increase resolution by up to 100%. Data-recovery functionality prevents data loss in case of communication breakdowns between instrument and PC. Agilent Technologies, www.agilent.com

Plant materials and equipment

GAS ANALYZER System provides real-time, multicomponent extractive-gas-phase analysis for on-line and continuous multipoint analysis. Fiber-optic distribution electronics provide a single hub for temperature, pressure, mass flow, alarm, and optical switching signals. Custom gas cells are corrosion resistant and are available in path lengths from 1 cm to 30 meters. Midac Corp., www.midac.com

INDUSTRIAL ROBOT Explosion-proof robot is designed for use in environments such as paint rooms where fine dust or vapors pose a risk of explosion. The unit is pressurized and sealed so that it meets multiple explosion protection certifications. Unit features six axes of movement with a payload capacity of 16 kg and a reach of 1,610 mm. Kuka Robotics, www.kukarobotics.com

CAMERA Designed for preventive maintenance thermography, unit combines a high-resolution IR detector, a visual camera, a laser pointer, and an articulating 3.5-inch LCD screen. Up to 1,300 320- x 240-resolution images can be stored in memory. Mikron Infrared, www.irimaging.com

FUEL RECIRCULATION Systems remove water, dirt, and algae contaminants from diesel fuel lines. Integrated units consist of a pump, pump motor, programmable controls, and accessories. Each unit is prewired, preplumbed, and factory assembled. RCI Technologies, www.rcipurifier.com

DISTANCE SENSORS Rugged laser sensors provide noncontact measurement of solid, semisolid, and fluid surfaces from 8 inches to 660 feet. Beam diameter varies from 6 to 60 meters. Measurement time is approximately 0.3 second. Sensor is housed in a solid aluminum case for high-temperature or dirty industrial applications. Metrology Resource Co., www.metrologyresource.com

POWDER SCREENING By minimizing mesh blinding and bridging, system ensures that sticky or fine powders are screened through the correct aperture size. A transducer probe applies ultrasonic vibration to the screening mesh in addition to the vibratory motion of the screener. Rotex Inc., www.rotex.com

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock , who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.