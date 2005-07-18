Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

New Chief Technology Officer at Dow

Dow taps General Electric for new head of global R&D

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 18, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Banholzer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: General Electric
Credit: General Electric

R &D MANAGEMENT

William F. Banholzer, 48, has been named vice president and chief technology officer at Dow Chemical, effective July 14.

In this role, Banholzer will join Dow’s Office of the Chief Executive and report to Dow’s chief executive officer, Andrew N. Liveris. Banholzer will lead global R&D efforts as well as oversee Dow’s four-member R&D council. That council was set up last year upon the retirement of previous Dow R&D head Richard M. Gross, who held the slightly different title of vice president of R&D.

Banholzer was previously vice president of global technology at GE Advanced Materials, a position where, since 1999, he was responsible for the global technology and engineering of that business, which includes GE Plastics. He joined GE in 1983 as a staff chemical engineer at GE’s Corporate R&D Laboratory in Schenectady, N.Y. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Marquette University and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of our industry,” Liveris said upon announcing the appointment. “It is Dow’s heritage, and it remains at the very heart of the company’s growth strategy. In Bill, we have a leader whose passion for innovation, sharp market focus, and ability to energize global teams can raise the R&D game for Dow, taking us to a new level of performance in the science and technology arena.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jim Fitterling to head the new Dow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sreeram Will Head Research At Dow
Dow Rearranges Top Leadership

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE