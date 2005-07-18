The 2005 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem) will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Honolulu. The conference is sponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, the Royal Australian Chemical Institute, and the Korean Chemical Society. The Chemical Society of Japan is the host society for the 2005 Congress. In addition to the six sponsoring chemical societies, nine chemical societies headquartered in Pacific Basin countries are official participating societies.

Pacifichem 2005 will be the fifth in the series of very successful cosponsored scientific conferences of Pacific Basin Chemical Societies. Founded in 1984, these conferences have been held in Honolulu, approximately every five years. Pacifichem 2005 will promote collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists that improve the quality of life throughout the world and will feature a program highlighting recent contributions.

The Congress will feature 224 symposia focusing on 11 specific scientific areas. A technical program grid showing these areas along with the accompanying symposia is on page 44. There will be an official opening on Thursday evening featuring a traditional Hawaiian chant followed by welcoming remarks from officials of the Congress organizing committee. The governor of Hawaii and mayor of Honolulu also have been invited to speak. Later that same evening, the Congress will feature the Glenn Seaborg Lecture, named for the late, beloved Nobel Laureate who inspired such events as Pacifichem through his strong advocacy in trans-Pacific interactions among chemical scientists.

More than 11,000 research papers will be presented in oral and poster format. Oral and poster sessions will take place in the Renaissance Ilikai, the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the Sheraton Waikiki, the Sheraton Moana Surfrider, the Sheraton Princess Kauilani, the Royal Hawaiian, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, and the Marriott Waikiki. Oral technical sessions will take place as half-day sessions in the morning (7:30–11:30 AM) and afternoon (12:30– 4:30 PM). There will also be evening sessions (7–9 PM).

The social program includes a pre-Congress tour of the Hawaii Volcano National Park; an opening ceremony; and a variety of day tours on Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu.

The schedule of technical sessions and other meeting events will be published in C&EN's Oct. 10 issue and will be on the Pacifichem website (www.pacifichem.org) in early September.

The ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry's Pacific Polymer Federation IX meeting will be held from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa on the island of Maui. Participants in both meetings may register for both conferences on the Pacifichem website. For more information on the Pacific Polymer Federation IX meeting, see the ACS Polymer Chemistry Division's website at polyacs.org.