Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Projects Start in China, Abu Dhabi

Multi-billion-dollar petrochemical investments move forward

by JEAN-FRANÇOIS TREMBLAY AND ALEX TULLO
July 18, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

JOINT EFFORT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SAUDI ARAMCO PHOTO BOARD PHOTO
Abdallah S. Jum'ah, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks at the inauguration of the new joint-venture petrochemical complex in China.
Credit: SAUDI ARAMCO PHOTO BOARD PHOTO
Abdallah S. Jum'ah, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks at the inauguration of the new joint-venture petrochemical complex in China.

Multinational consortia are forging ahead on two long-studied projects aimed at the burgeoning Asian market.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec), Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil have begun building their multi-billion-dollar oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Quanzhou, in China's Fujian province. Meanwhile, Borouge--a joint venture between Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.--is advancing plans to build another ethylene cracker in Abu Dhabi.

Sinopec will have a 50% stake in the Chinese joint venture, known as the Fujian Refining Ethylene Joint-Venture Project. Aramco and ExxonMobil will each own 25%. The project involves revamping the oil refinery of Sinopec's Fujian Petrochemical subsidiary and tripling its capacity to 240,000 barrels per day. It will also process a cheaper Saudi crude than it previously was able to.

The project will include an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, a 1 million-metric-ton aromatics unit, and plants with capacity for 650,000 metric tons of polyethylene and 450,000 metric tons of polypropylene.

The project had been expected to cost $3.5 billion, but an ExxonMobil spokeswoman says the joint venture will recalculate the price because of rising prices for construction materials. The partners expect the project to come on-line in 2008.

On the heels of a deal by Austrian refiner OMV and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co. to purchase the 50% stake in Borealis they didn't already own (C&EN, July 11, page 13), Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil are launching a $2.5 billion project.

The unit will consist of an ethylene cracker with 1.4 million metric tons per year of total olefins output, a 540,000-metric-ton polyethylene unit, and two 400,000-metric-ton polypropylene plants.

The project--expected to be completed in 2010 in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, targets the Asian and Middle Eastern polyolefins market. Foster Wheeler has been awarded the project management contract.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Middle Eastern projects move forward
Chevron Phillips Chemical plans another US Gulf Coast cracker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chevron Phillips amps up chemical investment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE