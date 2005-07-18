Projects Start in China, Abu Dhabi

Multinational consortia are forging ahead on two long-studied projects aimed at the burgeoning Asian market.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec), Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil have begun building their multi-billion-dollar oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Quanzhou, in China's Fujian province. Meanwhile, Borouge--a joint venture between Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.--is advancing plans to build another ethylene cracker in Abu Dhabi.
Sinopec will have a 50% stake in the Chinese joint venture, known as the Fujian Refining Ethylene Joint-Venture Project. Aramco and ExxonMobil will each own 25%. The project involves revamping the oil refinery of Sinopec's Fujian Petrochemical subsidiary and tripling its capacity to 240,000 barrels per day. It will also process a cheaper Saudi crude than it previously was able to.
The project will include an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker, a 1 million-metric-ton aromatics unit, and plants with capacity for 650,000 metric tons of polyethylene and 450,000 metric tons of polypropylene.
The project had been expected to cost $3.5 billion, but an ExxonMobil spokeswoman says the joint venture will recalculate the price because of rising prices for construction materials. The partners expect the project to come on-line in 2008.
On the heels of a deal by Austrian refiner OMV and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co. to purchase the 50% stake in Borealis they didn't already own (C&EN, July 11, page 13), Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil are launching a $2.5 billion project.
The unit will consist of an ethylene cracker with 1.4 million metric tons per year of total olefins output, a 540,000-metric-ton polyethylene unit, and two 400,000-metric-ton polypropylene plants.
The project--expected to be completed in 2010 in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, targets the Asian and Middle Eastern polyolefins market. Foster Wheeler has been awarded the project management contract.
