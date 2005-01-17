Chemists and chemical engineers in countries bordering the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere are invited to submit papers for the 2005 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem 2005). The congress will be held on Dec. 15–20 in Honolulu and is cosponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. Many of the chemical societies in other countries that border the Pacific Ocean are official participating organizations.
The technical program of Pacifichem 2005 is being developed in 225 symposia spread over 11 areas of contemporary chemical science. The congress will also feature a plenary lecture, an exposition of chemically related scientific products and services, and pre- and postcongress tours of neighboring islands. General tours will be offered during the congress to places on Oahu related to the culture and history of the Hawaiian Islands. A young scholars' travel assistance program has been established, and students may enter a special student poster competition.
Papers will be presented in oral and poster sessions associated with the symposia; general poster sessions in all technical areas will also be available. All papers require an abstract of approximately 150 words, to be submitted online. Electronic abstract submission will open on the Pacifichem website--http://www.pacifichem.org--on Jan. 17 and will close on April 13.
All information regarding the 2005 Pacifichem conference, including registration, hotel, and travel information, is online at http://www.pacifichem.org.
AREA 1--AGROCHEMISTRY
044. Chemistry & Biochemistry of Antioxidative Phytochemicals
077. Food & Nutraceutical Bioactives in Health Promotion & Disease Prevention
079. Materials, Chemicals & Energy from Forest Biomass
139. Characterization, Photostabilization & Use of Lignocellulosic Materials
182. Metabolic Analysis of Plant Signal Molecules
218. Chemistry of Cellulose-Based Polymers, Blends & Composites
221. Pectin Chemistry: Its Relationship to Structure & Function
222. Food Flavor: Chemistry, Sensory Evaluation & Biological Activity
225. Rational Methods for the Selection & Use of Agrochemicals: Risk Modeling, Monitoring & Management
290. Recent Developments in Preparative Methods & Physicochemical Study of Micro- & Nanostructures in Food Components
304. Natural Products in Agriculture & Forestry: Structure, Function & Utilization
AREA 2--ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY
005. Marine Toxins: Structure, Toxicology & Detection
012. LIBS: Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy
016. Flow-Based Analysis: State-of-the-Art Flow Methods in Analytical Chemistry
048. Recent Developments in On-Site Instrumentation & Analysis
056. Soft X-ray Emission Spectroscopy
060. New Paradigms in Analytical Spectrochemistry
063. Electroanalytical Chemistry
074. Enabling Analytical Technologies in Proteomics
118. Immobilization & Applications of Functional Proteins, Nucleic Acids & Cells at Solid Interfaces
124. Advances in Nanochemistry at Liquid Interfaces
175. Imaging & Manipulation of Biological Nanostructures
202. Collision & Reaction Cell Techniques in Atomic Mass Spectrometry
212. New Analytical Applications of Reaction & Solvent Chemistry
219. Chiral Recognition
235. TIR & Optical Waveguide Spectroscopies: Principles, Techniques & Applications to Materials & Interfaces
251. Nanotechology for Bioanalysis & Biomedical Applications
262. Methods To Analyze Cellular Processes
276. Chemical Sensors, Biosensors & Sensing Technologies
286. Recent Development of Sensing Chemistry & Chemical Separation Systems for Innovation in Chemical Analysis
301. New Approaches in Biomedical Spectroscopy
315. Micro- & Nanofluidic Devices for Chemical Analysis
AREA 3--BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY
008. Glycobiology
018. Marine Microbial Products: An Emerging Source for Drug Discovery
026. Enzyme-Catalyzed Isomerizations & Eliminations: Evolution & Mechanism
029. Combinatorial Bioengineering: Protein Display & Its Development
050. Biocides Old & New: Where Chemistry & Microbiology Meet
073. Chemistry & Biology of NO & Reactive Oxygen Species
085. Frontiers in Peptide & Protein Chemistry
107. Extremozymes: Function, Structure & Applications
130. Designed Protein Alterations & Their Applications
137. Biomolecular Interaction between DNA/RNA & Proteins
181. Drug Discovery in a Systems Biology World: Integration of Biology & Chemistry Information
192. Applications of the New Mass Spectrometry Techniques of Electrospray & Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption to Biochemistry
255. Biosynthesis of Natural Products
277. Functional Nucleic Acids
282. Activating & Reactivating Proteins for B12 & Radical Enzymes
284. Bioorganic Reaction Mechanisms
297. Protein Interactions with Membranes & Supramolecular Assemblies
298. Advances in Solid-State NMR on Biological Systems
319. Chemical Approaches to Astrobiology: Origins, Evolution, Distribution & Destiny of Life in Space
AREA 4–CHEMISTRY & THE COMMUNITY
148. Visualization in Chemistry for the Major & the Nonscience Major
187. Patent Protection around the Pacific Rim
211. Microscale Chemistry & Green Chemistry
258. Pacific Basin Chemical Community: Chemical Business & Economics
270. Women Chemists: Past, Present & Future
274. Chemistry, Toxins, Food Safety & the Public: Education, Outreach & Medical Aspects
295. Breaking Down Barriers in Chemical Education
316. E-Learning in University Chemistry Education
322. ACS PROGRESS: Thriving in the Workplace Roadshows
AREA 5--ENVIRONMENTAL & GREEN CHEMISTRY
046. Environmental Forensics
055. Nanostructured Catalysts for Environmental Conservation
070. Free-Radical Chemistry in the Environment
071. Clean & Green Technologies for a Sustainable Environment
072. Green Chemical Processes
104. Recycling of Polymeric Waste Materials: Challenges & Perspectives
105. Prospects for Automated & Microreactor Synthesis
144. Membrane-Based Processes for Water Treatment, Reclamation & Remediation
165. Treatment of Persistent Organic Pollutants
170. Ionic Liquids: Perspectives on the Present, Visions for the Future
171. Environmental Contaminants of Emerging Concern: Anticipating, Understanding & Intercepting Future Environmental Crises
253. Sampling & Analysis of Chemical Warfare Agents for Antiterrorism Purposes
265. Biodiesel Production & Co-product Utilization: Environmental Impacts & Challenges
275. Sonochemistry
283. Microwave-Induced Chemistry for a Green & Sustainable Future
289. Understanding the Earth & Our Environment Using Synchrotron Light
AREA 6--INORGANIC CHEMISTRY
034. Nuclear Hyperfine & Quantum Beam Technique for Studying Chemical States
039. Recent Developments in Organoboron & Organosilicon Chemistry
045. Lanthanide-Containing Functional Edifices
049. Synthesis & Mechanism in Late-Transition-Metal Organometallics
051. Organometallic Chemistry of Early Transition Metals & Lanthanides
081. Role of Metals in Metalloenzymes & Medicine
096. Future of Force-Field Modeling of Metal Complexes in the DFT Age
100. Inorganic Fluorine Chemistry: Bridging Fundamental & Applied Chemistry
120. Chemistry & Applications of Metal-Organic Frameworks
131. Novel Structure, Bonding & Reactivity for P, As, Sb & Bi in Low-Coordinate Environments
132. Atom Transfer, Small-Molecule Activation & Metal-Ligand Multiple Bonds
134. Nonplanarity in Aromatic Macrocycles
140. The Heavy Glow: Metal Complexes for Electrophosphorescent OLEDs
142. Homogeneous Catalytic CH Activation & Functionalization
149. Metal Complexes of Mixed-Donor Multidentate Ligands: Chemistry & Applications
150. Early Main-Group Metal Chemistry
152. Metal Hydrides & Dihydrogen Complexes: Synthesis, Properties & Applications in Catalysis & Hydrogen Storage
160. Multidentate & Macrocyclic Ligands in Coordination Chemistry: Control of Reactivity & Structure by Ligand Design
162. Dioxygen Activation Chemistry of Metalloenzymes & Models
163. Reaction Chemistry of Carbon Dioxide in Catalysis
180. Aqueous Chemistry & Biochemistry of Silicon
183. Developing Small Molecules for Investigation of the Principles Involved in DNA & RNA Recognition
193. Nanofabrication Based on Anodized Aluminum Oxide Template Synthesis
205. Imidazolium Cyclophanes & N-Heterocyclic Carbene Complexes
214. Photofunctional Molecular & Supramolecular Metal Complexes
238. Science with Rare-Isotope Beams
239. New Organometallic Compounds for Applications in Homogeneous Catalysis
244. Frontiers of Nuclear Chemistry in the Heaviest Elements
260. Chemistry of Molecular Imaging
261. Polyoxometalate Chemistry for Molecular Design & Nanoengineering
264. Heavy-Element Chemistry in the New Century: Interplay of Computational Modeling & Experiment
268. Spin-Crossover in Coordination Chemistry: Recent Advances & Future Outlook
272. Advances in the Chemistry of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
306. Actinides & the Environment: A Paradigm for Interdisciplinary Research
AREA 7--MACROMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY
054. Polymer Materials via Green Processes from Renewable Resources
064. Polymer Surface Structure & Dynamics
067. Si-Containing Polymer Chemistry & Nanotechnology
075. Macromolecules for Photonic Applications
076. Functional Polymer Particles & Particle-Assemblies
082. New Products from Biomonomers, Polymers & Composites
087. Inorganic-Organic Hybrid Main-Chain Polymers
091. Miscible Blend Dynamics
092. Carbon Dioxide-Based Processes for Polymer Synthesis/Processing, Microelectronics & Nanoscale Manufacturing
095. Dynamic Control of Self-Assembled Soft Materials
101. Transition-Metal-Containing Polymers & Dendrimers
113. Polymer Performance & Degradation
114. New Age of Advanced Materials: Integration of Supramolecular/Macromolecular Chemistry & Biotechnology
125. Chemistry & Materials Science of Advanced Membranes Based on Polymers & Polymer/Inorganic Composites
157. Precise Characterization of Complex Polymers & Their Hierarchical Structures
173. NMR Spectroscopy of Polymers
179. Frontiers in NMR of Biological Macromolecules
189. Cyclic & Threaded Macromolecules
234. New Delivery Systems for Controlled Drug Release from Naturally Occurring Materials
281. Molecular Modeling & Computer Simulation of Macromolecular Systems
AREA 8--MATERIALS CHEMISTRY & NANOTECHNOLOGY
022. Polymer Nanostructures & Nanoparticles in Polymers
036. Magnetism: Molecules to Functional Materials
069. Supramolecular Materials Chemistry: New Functional Materials through Directed Self-Assembly
078. Design of Nanomaterials & Nanodevices
094. Molecular Switching
112. Self-Assembled Photonic Materials
115. Science & Engineering of the Future with Multifunctional Conducting Molecular Materials
117. Optical Response of Inorganic & Organic Nanostructures
128. Biomineralization & Bio-Inspired Chemistry
133. Azobenzene-Containing Materials as Smart Structures
143. Supramolecular Materials, Thin Films & Devices
146. Materials Processing & Separation under Magnetic Fields: From Biomaterials to Metals
164. Nanoporous Materials: Synthesis & Applications
176. New Photonic Lanthanide-Based Materials
188. Characterization of Advanced Nanoporous Materials
195. Tuning Electronic Properties & Catalysis
243. Transition-Metal-Oxide-Based Advanced Materials: Design & Synthesis, Characterization & Applications
293. Solid-State Chemistry: Novel Syntheses & New Materials
AREA 9--MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
007. Complexity & Related Computational Methods in Bioactive Discovery
014. Chemokines & Their Receptor Ligands
017. G-Quadruplexes as Targets for Drug<br > Design
210. Nucleic-Acid-Based Therapeutics
213. Dynamics of Small-Molecule Collections for Biological Screening
229. Chemical Biology: Small Chemical Compounds as Magic Bullets To Elucidate Biological Mechanisms
233. Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors: An Important Class of Chemotherapeutic Agents
237. Cytokine Synthesis Inhibitors/Modulaters
267. Chemistry & Chemical Biology of Carbohydrates & Glycoconjugates
300. New Approaches to Anti-HIV Drug Development
310. Inhibitors of Protein Kinases
AREA 10--ORGANIC CHEMISTRY
001. The Centennial of Ketenes
009. Reactive Intermediates & Unusual Molecules
011. Combinatorial Chemistry
019. Recent Developments in Carbocation & Onium Ion Chemistry
030. Chemical Synthesis of Polycyclic Ethers
031. Self-Assembled Materials & Liquid Crystals
037. Organic Photochemistry: Reactions & Mechanisms
038. Organic Reactions in Neoteric Media
043. Natural Product Synthesis for Exploring Biological Functions
052. Marine Natural Products
103. Photoremovable Protecting Groups & Caged Compounds: Principles & Application
111. Designed n-Electronic Systems: Synthesis, Properties, Theory & Function
127. Novel Molecular Approaches in Sensor Technology
129. Total Synthesis of Natural Products
136. Asymmetric Synthesis Catalyzed by Metal Complexes
147. Activation of Unreactive Bonds in Organic Synthesis
151. Synergies between Organic Chemistry & Polymer Chemistry
167. Organic Reactions of Main-Group Metal Compounds
169. New Aspects of Heterocyclic Chemistry
184. Novel Heteroatom Functionality in Organic Chemistry
197. Organic Free Radicals in Biology & Synthesis
220. Fluorine-Containing Amino Acids: Preparation & Application to Biological Systems
223. Biocatalysis in Organic Synthesis
231. Catalytic C–N Bond Formation
236. Supramolecular Photochemistry
246. Medicinal Plants: Recent Progress in Chemistry & Biology
250. Molecular Recognition in Bio-Inspired Systems
269. Advances in Chiral Separation: Theory, Phenomenon & Technology
273. Boronic Acids: Synthetic & Biological Applications
278. Recent Advances in Nickel- & Palladium-Catalyzed Reactions
288. Interface of Chemistry & Biology
302. Chemistry of Fullerenes, Carbon Nanotubes & Related Materials
303. Advances in Natural Product Chemistry: In Honor of Prof. Nakanishi's 80th Birthday
313. Chemically Modified DNA: Synthesis, Photochemistry & Applications
323. Organic Solid-State Chemistry: Structure, Synthesis & Reactivity
AREA 11--PHYSICAL & THEORETICAL CHEMISTRY
021. Advances in Cluster Sciences & Nanoparticles Technologies
024. Chemistry with Ultrashort, Intense Laser Pulses: The Next Frontier
025. Advances in Quantum Monte Carlo
040. Proton Transfer/Transport of H-Bonded Solids, Liquids, Clusters & Interfaces
047. Astrochemistry: From Laboratory Studies to Astronomical Observations
058. Interfacial Phenomena at Different Length & Timescales
068. Nonadiabatic Phenomena & Related Dynamics: Theory & Experiment
080. Classical & Quantum Statistical Studies of Solvation
083. Photoisomerization Processes, Torsional Relaxation & the Hula-Twist
086. Computational Quantum Chemistry: Methodology & Application
110. Frontiers in Structural & Functional Studies of Atomic & Molecular Clusters & Nanoparticles
121. Laser Particle Generation & Its Application to Chemistry
123. Self-Organization in Nonequilibrium Chemical Systems
155. Vibrational Overtones: Spectroscopy, Dynamics & Environmental Implications
156. Space- & Time-Resolved Molecular Reaction Dynamics & Spectroscopy
166. Frontier of Colloid & Interface Chemistry
174. Role of Water in Electron-Driven Processes
177. Synchrotron Radiation Research in the Pacific Rim & Emerging Techniques & Applications
191. Theoretical Methods for Prediction of Molecular Properties
194. X-ray Spectroscopy at the Submicron Level
216. Fundamental Chemical Processes in Supercritical Fluids
226. New Frontiers in Condensed-Phase Quantum Dynamics
230. Structures, Dynamics & Functions of Biomolecules & Water
245. Structures, Dynamics & Reactivity at the Electrochemical Interface
249. Preparation of New Functional Catalysts & Photocatalysts: Theoretical Analysis, Characterizations, Reactivities & Applications
252. Photophysical Dynamics in Biological Molecules
294. Applications of NMR Spectroscopy in Materials Science
314. Confinement of Molecules & Ions in Low-Dimensional Nanospaces
