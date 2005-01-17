Advertisement

8303cov1openSK.jpg
8303cov1openSK.jpg
January 17, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 3

Custom synthesis providers greet new year with cautious optimism, focusing on innovation as a key component of success in a hypercompetitive business climate

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 3
Business

Custom Chemicals

Custom synthesis providers greet new year with cautious optimism, focusing on innovation as a key component of success in a hypercompetitive business climate

Oxygen Gives New Life to Art

NASA technology developed for testing satellite materials is found to restore damaged paintings

New Products

New and Notable in the Chemical Industry

  • Safety

    Safety Derailed

    After nine deaths, inspectors seek causes of deadly chlorine spill

  • Business

    Altana Seeks Growth Niches

    German firm looks for specialty chemical markets in which it can be the 'clear number one'

  • Environment

    Methyl Bromide Phaseout Stymied

    After falling for many years, U.S. consumption of the ozone-depleting fumigant may be rising

Science Concentrates

image name
Business

Chemical Stocks

Many chemical firms saw good gains in share prices for quarter and year

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sensitive sniffers, Periodic table of comic books

 

