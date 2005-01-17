Custom Chemicals

January 17, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 3
Custom synthesis providers greet new year with cautious optimism, focusing on innovation as a key component of success in a hypercompetitive business climate
NASA technology developed for testing satellite materials is found to restore damaged paintings
After nine deaths, inspectors seek causes of deadly chlorine spill
German firm looks for specialty chemical markets in which it can be the 'clear number one'
After falling for many years, U.S. consumption of the ozone-depleting fumigant may be rising