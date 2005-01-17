Academe

CENTRAL MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

Warrensburg, Mo.

Wayne M. Stalick has started as professor and chair of the department of chemistry and physics. He transferred from a long-held position as professor of chemistry at Virginia's George Mason University. Stalick received a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Northwestern University.

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Richmond

There are four additions to the department of chemistry.

Julio C. Alvarez, as assistant professor of analytical chemistry, will be initiating a research program in amplified electrochemical sensors and heterogeneous catalysis with chiral nanomaterials in microfluidic chips. Alvarez received a B.S. in chemistry from Universidad del Tolima, Ibague, Colombia; an M.S. in chemistry from Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia; and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Miami.

Dusan Bratko, as research professor of theoretical and computational chemistry, will be doing theoretical and computational chemistry studies on colloids, biopolymers, and ionic solutions. He will spend part of his time at VCU and part of it at the University of California, Berkeley, where he is a research scientist. Bratko received a Dr. Sci. in physical chemistry at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Everett E. Carpenter has started as assistant professor of inorganic and materials chemistry. He was a research chemist in the Materials & Sensors Branch at the Naval Research Laboratory and a founding member of the Navy's Nanoscience Research Center. Carpenter received a B.S. in environmental chemistry from Appalachian State University, Boone, N.C., and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of New Orleans.

Alenka Luzar, the new professor of theoretical and computational chemistry, comes from the department of pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. She is studying the theory and computational chemistry of conformational dynamics and folding kinetics, solvation, and hydration in biomacromolecular systems and in drug design. Luzar received B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in theoretical chemistry from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Associations

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENTISTS (AAPS)

Arlington, Va.

Jay Sisco has been voted president-elect. He is executive director of pharmaceutical R&D, global product enhancement, and intellectual property at Pfizer Global R&D's Michigan Laboratories. Sisco has been active in AAPS since 1989. He received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania; an M.S. in chemistry from Rutgers University, Newark, N.J.; and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

Business

ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH INC. (AMRI)<br > Albany, N.Y.

Kevin M. Flensted has been promoted to director of manufacturing operations at AMRI subsidiary Organichem. He joined Organichem in 1996 as a production supervisor and was promoted to technical supervisor in 1997, then to production manager of active pharmaceutical ingredients and controlled substances in 2000. Flensted holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and a master's degree in management, both from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y

David A. Hunt has been promoted to director of analytical quality services. Before coming to AMRI's chemical development department in early 2001, in addition to holding academic positions, Hunt worked at Union Carbide, PPG Industries, Solvay America, and most recently American Cyanamid. Hunt earned a B.S. in chemistry and an M.S. in organic chemistry, both from Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va., and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Duke University.

OTHER COMPANIES

Richard G. Aichelmann has joined EBI Consulting, Burlington, Mass., as senior program director with responsibility for environmental health and safety consulting. He brings more than 25 years' experience in managing safety, health, and environmental programs. Aichelmann holds a B.A. in chemistry and biology from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in work environment (industrial hygiene option) from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Robert Bourbeau has joined Pittsburgh-based Quantapoint as director of business development. He will lead the company's sales efforts in the Gulf Coast and help chemical industry customers use Quantapoint's solutions. Bourbeau gained extensive experience in major capital project execution at Mobil Chemical and in technical sales at various high-tech companies. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Mark Bradley has joined Everchem, Aston, Pa., as business director for urethane systems. With more than 20 years' experience in the chemical industry, he worked most recently as a business manager at Lyondell Chemical and Arco Chemical. Bradley earned a B.S. in chemical engineering and polymer science from the University of Massachusetts and a master's degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University, in Pennsylvania.

Britten-Kelly [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF FRUTAROM USA

Michael Britten-Kelly has been named vice president and business manager of aroma chemicals at Frutarom USA, North Bergen, N.J. With 25 years in the aroma chemicals industry, he has held top positions at Chemicals Inc. and Bush Boake Allen. Britten-Kelly received an advanced degree in the applications of petroleum products from École Nationale Supériere du Pétrole et des Moteurs, Rueil-Malmaison, France; an M.S. in organic chemistry from the University of Port Elizabeth, in South Africa; and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Imperial College London.



Martha Davies has been named automotive technical sales manager at Eckart America, Louisville, Ky. She was previously technical director for coatings and plastics. Before she joined the company in 1994 as a chemist in technical services, Davies held positions at Reynolds Metals, Eli Lilly & Co., and Shell Development (formerly Celanese). Davies received a B.S. in chemistry from Centre College, Danville, Ky.

Keith Dismuke has been named vice president of corporate opportunities and director of R&D for Benchmark Energy Products, Houston. During his 30 years in the chemical industry, Dismuke has worked at Schlumberger and Dow Chemical USA, holding positions as chemistry métier manager, department head of oil-field chemical products and of industrial engineering, and research manager. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from Union University, Jackson, Tenn., and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Florida, Gainesville.

John W. Finley has joined A. M. Todd Co. as chief technical officer. Formerly a Kraft Fellow in Kraft Food's Strategic Group and currently associate editor of the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Finley has also held assignments at Monsanto, Nabisco, and Ralston Purina. He coinvented more than 30 families of low-calorie fats and low-calorie fat products. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from LeMoyne College, Syracuse, N.Y., and a Ph.D. from Cornell University.

Edward Kaiser has been hired by Exygen Research, State College, Pa., as a scientist providing inorganic analysis and methods development expertise using ion chromatography. Kaiser brings more than 11 years' experience as a senior applications chemist at Dionex Corp. He earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, and an M.S. in analytical chemistry from San José State University, in California.

Wenwen Ma recently began working at Unigen Pharmaceuticals, Lacey, Wash., as director of quality control. Ma has served at a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, supervising quality control and/or quality assurance. She has a bachelor's degree in pharmaceutical sciences from Shanghai First Medical College, China, and a Ph.D. in natural product chemistry from Purdue University.

Thomas Nagy has started as president of Novozymes North America, Franklinton, N.C. He began his career at Novozymes in 1987 as a process engineer in Denmark, Brazil, and the U.S. Later, he became vice president of production and global procurement in Denmark. Nagy earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the Engineering Academy of Denmark.

Thomas Rohrer has been appointed director of cell culture manufacturing at Cambrex Bio Science Baltimore, a subsidiary of Cambrex, East Rutherford, N.J. With 23 years' experience in managing process development and clinical manufacturing, he was most recently director of fermentation and mammalian cell culture process development at Human Genome Sciences.

Robert W. Roup has been promoted from director of marketing to director of account management training for global marketing at Buckman Laboratories, Memphis. He began his career with Buckman 20 years ago with the water technology group. In 1998, Roup was named global market manager for the industrial water treatment division. He holds a B.S. in biochemistry from Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas.

John Rumble has started as technical director at Information International Associates, Oak Ridge, Tenn. He will develop and lead large-scale informatics and information technology projects for the government and private industry. Rumble spent nearly 25 years with the National Institute of Standards & Technology; his last position there was chief of the Measurement Services Division. Rumble received a Ph.D. in chemical physics from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Charles S. Swindell has been hired by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Phyton Biotech as vice president of R&D. His previous positions include senior vice president of R&D at Protarga and chair of the chemistry department at Bryn Mawr College, where he was a faculty member for nearly two decades. Swindell received a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Houston and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Rice University, Houston.

Frederick W. Young is president of Solvay Engineered Polymers, Mansfield, Texas. He comes from Solvay Draka, where he was president since 1999. He has also served as president of Solvay Industrial Films. Young holds a B.S. in biology and an M.B.A., both from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller .

Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.