Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sorting out Sperm Cells

Microfluidic device could speed analysis of sexual assault evidence

by CELIA HENRY
January 17, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

CELL SORTER
[+]Enlarge
A simple microfluidic device separates sperm cells from epithelial cells by allowing the epithelial cells to settle in the first reservoir and then using pressure-driven flow to sweep the sperm cells into the second reservoir.
A simple microfluidic device separates sperm cells from epithelial cells by allowing the epithelial cells to settle in the first reservoir and then using pressure-driven flow to sweep the sperm cells into the second reservoir.

FORENSIC SCIENCE

A simple microfluidic method could substantially decrease the time required to prepare samples for forensic analysis of sexual assault evidence [Anal. Chem., 77, 742 (2005)]. Faster sample preparation could help eliminate the backlog of such evidence waiting to be analyzed.

Current methods to prepare sexual assault evidence for analysis are based on a process called differential extraction. This technique relies on the ability of sperm cells (from the perpetrator) to survive chemical conditions that rupture the membranes of other cells (primarily epithelial cells from the victim). It is applied to the evidence still on the cotton swab used for collection.

Chemist James P. Landers and his coworkers at the University of Virginia take a different approach: Sort the cells before rupturing any. They have developed a microfluidic device that exploits the physical differences between the two types of cells to separate them.

The simple device consists of two reservoirs connected by a channel. The epithelial cells (cheek cells in the demonstration samples) settle to the bottom of the inlet reservoir, which takes four to five minutes. Then, a pressure-induced flow sweeps the sperm cells into the second reservoir. The separated cells can then go through normal DNA analysis.

Landers must address a number of issues before the method could become practical for real forensic samples. His team is finding that desorption of the cells from the cotton swabs could be an issue. In addition, because cells can rupture while the samples are dry during storage, free DNA in the samples could be another concern, which may have to be addressed by chromatography.

Susan Greenspoon, a forensic molecular biologist with the Virginia Division of Forensic Science, says that "the device is not yet up to the level of performance we can obtain using either semiautomated robotic or manual differential extraction." But she believes that, with further development, it "has real potential to supplant our current methods."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Device Captures Individual Cancer Cells For Genome Analysis
Pipette Manipulates Single Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE