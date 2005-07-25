Government Concentrates

Climate research inquiry draws fire

An inquiry for detailed information on climate-change research initiated by Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) has been sharply criticized by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and two senior congressmen. On June 23, Barton wrote to Pennsylvania State University professor Michael E. Mann, two other researchers, the National Science Foundation, and the United Nations, requesting huge volumes of data on global warming research. Specifically, Barton asked for data supporting the conclusion that the 20th century has been the warmest in the past 1,000 years. He asked for computer code used to generate the data, extensive archives used in the research, and all information about funding. Now, critics are claiming that Barton is trying to stifle scientific findings he disagrees with. On July 15, Rep. Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) wrote to Barton, saying that Barton's committee--the Energy & Commerce Committee--lacks jurisdiction over climate science and that the highly unusual request is an attempt at intimidation. And NAS President Ralph J. Cicerone wrote to Barton, saying that a congressional investigation "is probably not the best way to resolve a scientific issue, and a focus on individual scientists can be intimidating." NAS would be willing to create an expert panel to assess the state of scientific knowledge in this area, Cicerone wrote.

Senators act to kill mercury rule

A group of 32 mostly Democratic senators acted last week to force a floor vote on a resolution that would overturn an EPA rule establishing a cap-and-trade program to reduce mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) introduced the resolution last month under a 1995 law that allows Congress to overturn final agency rules with a majority vote. A discharge petition filed by Leahy and 31 cosponsors on July 18 moves the resolution directly to the Senate floor. A vote might occur this month but could be delayed until after the August recess, according to a Leahy aide. Critics of the EPA regulation say the trading system would not reduce mercury emissions to levels required by the Clean Air Act. Leahy says the law requires EPA to set strict maximum achievable control technology limits on the facilities. But Senate Environment & Public Works Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) argues that technology-based emission controls would force power plants to shift from coal to more costly natural gas. Rolling back the rule, he asserts, "will only delay progress in reducing mercury emissions." EPA defends the March 15 regulation as the most cost-effective way to achieve major reductions in power plant mercury emissions (C&EN, March 14, page 30).

Greenhouse gas measure opposed

The Bush Administration is urging energy bill conferees not to include a nonbinding provision in the Senate version of the legislation that calls on Congress to eventually enact mandatory limits on greenhouse gas emissions. In a letter to members of the House-Senate conference committee, Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman says climate-change provisions in the Senate bill are "unnecessary in light of the continued success of the President's climate-change strategy." The Admini stration "strongly opposes the 'Sense of the Senate' provision contained in the Senate bill, which, while nonbinding, calls for the eventual establishment of a mandatory program to limit emissions of greenhouse gases from the U.S. economy." Bodman says economic studies indicate that mandatory controls on greenhouse gases would have "significant negative impacts" on energy prices, economic growth, and jobs. The White House has challenged industry to voluntarily reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. economy by 18% by 2012.



NSF looks at academic R&D, tax credits

NSF has released a pair of reports focusing on academic R&D expenditures in fiscal-year (FY) 2003 and on the use of the research and experimentation tax credit for corporations. In the first report, 630 universities and colleges were surveyed. According to the data, these institutions reported spending $40.1 billion on R&D in FY 2003--up 10% from the previous year and twice that reported in FY 1993. Of the total amount, the report notes that in FY 2003, $24.7 billion--or 61.7% of the total expenditures--came from federally funded R&D. In a second report, NSF found that U.S. corporations claimed an estimated $6.4 billion in research and experimentation tax credits in FY 2001, the latest year for which data are available. The level of tax credits claimed rose through the 1990s before hitting a high in FY 2000 of $7.1 billion. Only 16% of the FY 2001 total R&D spending claimed came from the industry classification of chemicals, which includes pharmaceuticals and medicines, the report points out. Both reports are available at www.nsf.gov/statistics.

GOVERNMENT & POLICY ROUNDUP

◾ Lester M. Crawford has finally been confirmed by the Senate to be commissioner of FDA. He has been acting commissioner for the past year and had served as deputy commissioner. His confirmation was delayed for months because of concerns about problems at the agency.

◾ Jeffrey R. Holmstead has resigned as head of EPA's Office of Air & Radiation, where he has served since 2001. During his tenure, Holmstead was responsible for changes in Clean Air Act policy, including rules on interstate pollution controls and mercury emissions from power plants.