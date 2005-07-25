Advertisement

July 25, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 30

Companies set out to sharpen the in vivo perspective with new machines and novel contrast agents

Volume 83 | Issue 30
Business

Molecular Imaging

Companies set out to sharpen the in vivo perspective with new machines and novel contrast agents

Protonated Methane Probed

Researchers obtain the first broad-frequency infrared spectrum of the CH5+ carbocation

Olefin Metathesis on Metal Surfaces

New methods broaden range of chemical reactions on electrodes

  • Synthesis

    Oil and Water Do Mix

    Organic reactions, thought to require organic solvents, get a surprising turbo boost in plain water

  • Business

    Chemtura's Future

    CEO Bob Wood has big plans for newly launched specialty chemical company

  • Policy

    Union Blues

    Chemical worker unions struggle with plant shutdowns, layoffs, and antiunion climate

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

Adventures of Nanodog, Snazzy goggles, Find it on eBay

 

