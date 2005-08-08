Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Blue-light Special

Low-power photochemistry converts laser pointer's green light to blue

by RON DAGANI
August 8, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

PHOTOCHEMISTRY

TRIPLET MAGIC
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF R. R. ISLANGULOV
& F. N. CASTELLANO
A beam of 532-nm green laser light is converted to blue fluorescence in a solution of [Ru(dmb)3]2+ (dmb is 4,4´-dimethyl-2,2´-bipyridine) and 9,10-diphenylanthracene.
Credit: COURTESY OF R. R. ISLANGULOV
& F. N. CASTELLANO
A beam of 532-nm green laser light is converted to blue fluorescence in a solution of [Ru(dmb)3]2+ (dmb is 4,4´-dimethyl-2,2´-bipyridine) and 9,10-diphenylanthracene.

When Felix N. Castellano displays the digital photograph at conferences, jaws tend to drop. The photo shows a beam of green light from a laser pointer entering a vial of clear liquid and being transformed into a beam of blue light. It's a vivid demonstration that Castellano's group has found a simple, low-power photochemical method to "upconvert" green light to higher energy blue light.

Such upconversions "usually involve extremely high laser powers--in my laser lab, I need three boxes [of electronics] to pull this off," says Daniel G. Nocera, a chemistry professor at MIT.

Red and green light are readily produced in devices such as organic light-emitting diodes, but scientists are still struggling to find an efficient and stable way to generate the third primary color of light--blue--in molecular systems. Hence the interest in Castellano's approach.

Castellano, an associate professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, and coworkers Radiy R. Islangulov and Denis V. Kozlov achieve the color transformation using a solution of two simple compounds. The green laser light excites a well-known ruthenium bipyridine complex to the triplet state, and the triplet efficiently transfers its energy to 9,10-diphenylanthracene (DPA), forming a long-lived, excited triplet DPA. When two triplet DPAs encounter each other through diffusion, energy transfer occurs, leading to a higher energy singlet DPA, which fluoresces blue (Chem. Commun. 2005, 3776).

Since the team members submitted their paper to the journal, they have discovered that another metal complex works even better as a so-called triplet sensitizer, Castellano tells C&EN.

The results have surprised many researchers in the field, especially since these types of photochemical reactions have been studied for decades.

"The single biggest challenge" now, Castellano says, is to make this technology practical by developing it into a solid-state system. The upconversion process relies on excited triplets diffusing and reacting, he explains, and diffusion in the solid state is hard to achieve.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Is there anything porphyrins can’t do?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show in a vial

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE