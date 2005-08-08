Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

August 8, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 32

Recent progress in arrays, functional analysis, and synthetic techniques is helping to make carbohydrates better understood and more useful

Credit:

Volume 83 | Issue 32
Biological Chemistry

Carbohydrate Advances

Recent progress in arrays, functional analysis, and synthetic techniques is helping to make carbohydrates better understood and more useful

Probing Oxygen Vacancies on Ceria

Italian team is investigating the basis for ceria's capabilities as a catalyst and catalyst support

Turning off Genes

Antigene agents target DNA sequence specifically at transcription start sites

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Inside Instrumentation

    Technology and Business News for the Laboratory World

  • Materials

    Chipmakers Get Chemical Help

    Explosion in new semiconductor materials is evident at Semicon trade show

  • Policy

    House Moves to Reauthorize NIH

    Energy & Commerce Committee holds hearing on draft of bill to reauthorize agency

Science Concentrates

Business

Biotech Firms Sought

Cincinnati and its environs fight an uphill battle to attract biotech companies

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Creator of the TV dinner dies, Resuscitating logic

 

