Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Carbene Ligands Diversified

Cyclic alkyl-amino carbenes expand scope of Pd-catalyzed coupling reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 8, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

CATALYSIS

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF GUY BERTRAND
Credit: COURTESY OF GUY BERTRAND

A new family of cyclic carbene ligands has been synthesized, expanding the arsenal of these popular ligands and opening a door to homogeneous catalysis of a broader range of chemical reactions.

The cyclic alkyl-amino carbenes (CAACs) were prepared by Vincent Lavallo, Guy Bertrand, and their coworkers at the University of California, Riverside (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Aug. 1, dx.doi.org/10.1002/anie.200501841). CAACs are five-membered rings with a nitrogen atom adjacent to the carbene carbon on one side and a quaternary carbon atom adjacent to the carbene on the opposite side.

"The design of this new class of ligand is quite interesting since, for the past 10 years, the field of carbene ligands has been dominated by cyclic diamino ligands, also known as N-heterocyclic carbenes [NHCs]," observes Cathleen M. Crudden of Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario.

"The advantages of the new ligands are their very strong electron-donating power, their facile synthesis, and the fact that ring substituents can be placed in very close proximity to the metal," Crudden adds. "These steric properties have an important influence on the activity of the resulting metal complexes."

Bertrand's group considered that replacing one of the electronegative nitrogen atoms of NHCs with an alkyl carbon might improve the electron-donating power of the ligands toward transition metals. It turns out that the donor properties are stronger than those of standard phosphine ligands and most NHCs, Bertrand notes.

The steric environment makes CAACs different from classical types of ligands, he says. When the quaternary carbon is part of a cyclohexane ring with pendant methyl and isopropyl groups, the cyclohexane is locked into a conformation that provides a "wall of protection" for the metal complex to catalyze reactions with relatively small reactants. When an unsubstituted cyclohexane is used, the cyclohexane ring can flip conformations in solution to accommodate bulkier reactants.

The researchers show that CAAC palladium complexes are efficient for -arylation of ketones with unactivated aryl chlorides at room temperature--reactions that haven't been possible before under these mild conditions. They also accomplished -arylation of aldehydes with aryl chlorides for the first time--reactions that had been hampered by aldol condensation side reactions.

"Working out the electronic and steric variations in phosphine chemistry kept inorganic chemists happy for decades," comments Robert H. Crabtree of Yale University. "The NHC framework allows much more variability, and new types of NHCs are emerging on a regular basis. Bertrand has come up with something very promising here."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful acid prevails upon reluctant alkenes to react
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crafty Cobalt Polyborylations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE